Global Digital Railway Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Digital Railway Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Digital Railway Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the digital railway market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $42.96 billion in 2021 to $48.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The digital railway market is expected to grow to $73.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%. The increase in government initiatives is expected to propel the growth of the digital railway market going forward.

The digital railway market consists of sales of digital railways and their related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to increase rail capacity and improve network performance. Network Rail’s concept for change in the rail industry by integrating the latest software solutions with the railway infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for passengers effectively and provide safer rail services.

Global Digital Railway Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the digital railway market. Major companies operating in the digital railway market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2021, Thales Group, a France-based company operating in digital railways, launched CBTC (communications-based train control) and real-time passenger density systems. The company is also developing technology that allows trains to track potential obstacles in partnership with Invision AI and Metrolinx.SelTracTM™ G8 is the eighth-generation CBTC system with distributed intelligent video analytics, which would monitor passenger density in trains and on platforms, and is regarded as the "first-ever digital event that has been dedicated to rail transport with the smart mobility experience.". The benefits of this system include flexibility and evolution capabilities that rely on the latest technologies to significantly reduce installation and lifecycle costs while maintaining passenger safety.

Global Digital Railway Market Segments

The global digital railway market is segmented:

By Services: Managed Services, Professional Services

By Solutions: Remote Monitoring, Route Optimization And Scheduling, Analytics, Network management, Predictive maintenance, Security, Other Solutions (includes digital Railway, content management for infotainment, and preventive maintenance)

By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud

By Application: Rail Operations Management, Passenger Information System, Asset Management, Other Applications (Other applications includes connectivity and communication)

By Geography: The global digital railway market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global digital railway market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-railway-global-market-report

Key Market Players: Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc, Hitachi Ltd, Wabtec Corporation, Alstom SA, International Business Machines Corporation, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC