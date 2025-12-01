Demand for Lactic Starter Culture Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $6.08 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Lactic Starter Culture Market Be By 2025?

The market size for lactic starter culture has seen robust growth in the past few years, escalating from $3.92 billion in 2024 to an expected $4.29 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth during the historic period is due to heightened consumption of cultured dairy and cheeses, industrial growth in the dairy sector, a surge in consumers focusing on gut health and digestive wellness, the expansion of food processing facilities in burgeoning economies, and the rising use of lactic cultures in traditionally fermented foods.

The market for lactic starter culture is projected to witness robust expansion in the coming years, with $6.08 billion expected to be attained by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The increase during the projected period could be ascribed to the escalating demand for efficient starter cultures, growing consumer preference for probiotic-enhanced dairy drinks, increasing investments in fermentation solutions based on biotechnology, development in the range of luxury and specialty fermented food categories, and the rising application of lactic cultures in non-dairy fermented sectors. Key trends in the projected period comprise technological breakthroughs in microbial genome sequencing, evolution in multifunctional and hybrid starter cultures, progress in sustainable and environmentally friendly fermentation methods, intensified research and development efforts in new probiotic strains, and increased digitalization and automation in culture production procedures.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Lactic Starter Culture Market Landscape?

Who Are The Top Players In The Lactic Starter Culture Market?

Major players in the Lactic Starter Culture Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Danone S.A.

• Arla Foods Ingredients

• Dsm-Firmenich AG

• Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Kerry Group Plc

• Döhler Group

• Lallemand Inc.

• Benny Impex

• Biolacter Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Lactic Starter Culture Industry?

The lactic starter culture market's primary companies are endeavoring to concoct new fermentation methods, including outstanding pH stability, with the aim of improving the consistency of yogurt, extending shelf-life, and preserving its superior flavor during storage. Outstanding pH stability alludes to the capacity of a lactic starter culture to retain a consistent and regulated pH level during the fermentation and storage processes, averting an excess of acidification and guaranteeing an even flavor, texture, and quality of fermented dairy products. For instance, in September 2023, DSM-Firmenich, a Switzerland-based nutrition, health, and beauty solutions firm, introduced DelvoFresh Pioneer— a cutting-edge starter culture created for very mild yogurts. This innovation offers extraordinary pH stability throughout its production process and shelf life. It provides yogurt producers with the benefit of maintaining consistent mildness, enhanced texture, and prolonged freshness for up to 60 days when stored in cold conditions. Such progress is made possible through the utilisation of refined strain augmentation and precision fermentation technology, enabling better supervision of acidification and fermentation dynamics. This ensures uniformity and quality in dairy products produced on a broad scale.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Lactic Starter Culture Market

The lactic starter culture market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Mesophilic Starter Cultures, Thermophilic Starter Cultures, Probiotic Starter Cultures, Other Types

2) By Form: Freeze-Dried, Frozen, Liquid, Spray-Dried

3) By Species Type: Lactobacillus Species, Lactococcus Species, Streptococcus Species, Bifidobacterium Species, Leuconostoc Species

4) By Application Type: Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Fermented Beverages, Meat Products, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Dairy Industry, Food And Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Mesophilic Starter Cultures: Lactococcus lactis subsp. lactis, Lactococcus lactis subsp. cremoris, Leuconostoc mesenteroides subsp. cremoris, Leuconostoc lactis

2) By Thermophilic Starter Cultures: Streptococcus thermophilus, Lactobacillus delbrueckii subsp. bulgaricus, Lactobacillus helveticus, Lactobacillus delbrueckii subsp. lactis

3) By Probiotic Starter Cultures: Lactobacillus acidophilus (L. acidophilus), Bifidobacterium bifidum (B. bifidum), Lactobacillus casei (L. casei), Bifidobacterium longum (B. longum), Lactobacillus rhamnosus (L. rhamnosus)

4) By Other Types: Mixed Starter Cultures, Non-Dairy Starter Cultures, Adjunct Cultures, Yeast-Based Cultures

Lactic Starter Culture Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Lactic Starter Culture Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will register the highest growth rate in the projection period. The report presents comprehensive coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

