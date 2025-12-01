Internet Of Things (IoT) In Warehouse Management Market Anticipated to Grow at 15.4% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Internet Of Things (IoT) In Warehouse Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Internet Of Things (IoT) In Warehouse Management Market In 2025?

The market size for the internet of things (IoT) in warehouse management has seen rapid expansion in the last few years. The market value is projected to increase from $14.84 billion in 2024 to $17.17 billion in 2025, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The significant growth observed in the past is largely due to factors such as the increased use of robotics and automated guided vehicles, an enhanced focus on supply chain visibility, growing implementation of intelligent warehouse management systems, a surge in the uptake of cloud-based analytics platforms, and a rise in demand for swift and error-free order fulfillment.

Rapid expansion is anticipated for the Internet of Things (IoT) in warehouse management market in the forthcoming years, with expectations of reaching $30.40 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. Contributing factors to this growth within the forecast period include the increasing adoption of predictive maintenance solutions, a growing focus on energy-efficient warehouse operations, a surge in the use of digital twin technology, an increase in the use of blockchain for supply chain transparency, and an escalating demand for integrated IoT and robotics ecosystems. Key trends forecasted for this period include advancements in edge computing for warehouse operations, the integration of digital twins with predictive analytics, innovative sensor-based asset tracking technologies, development of interoperable IoT platforms, and advancements in 5g connectivity to boost warehouse automation.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Internet Of Things (IoT) In Warehouse Management Market?

Who Are The Key Players In The Internet Of Things (IoT) In Warehouse Management Industry?

Major players in the Internet Of Things (IoT) In Warehouse Management Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Schneider Electric Societas Europaea

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Internet Of Things (IoT) In Warehouse Management Market?

Leading businesses within the Internet of Things (IoT) in the warehouse management sector are leveraging cutting-edge technologies, like cloud-based supply chain management platforms, to secure a competitive advantage. These cloud platforms offer seamless integration and live visibility into warehouse activities, thereby improving efficiency and decision-making. This technology allows firms to manage their inventory, monitor shipments, and analyze data from different sites without the limitations of infrastructure. For example, in July 2025, Bosch, an engineering and technology firm from Germany, introduced its cloud-based Supply Chain Studio designed to enhance logistical efficiency. This solution provides intelligent warehouse management features such as real-time tracking, automated workflows, and predictive analytics for effective resource management. Innovations in the realm of IoT technologies are revolutionizing the field of warehouse management, facilitating scalable, flexible, and data-driven operations. This technological emphasis bolsters businesses' capabilities to satisfy the increasing needs for speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency in warehouse management.

What Segments Are Covered In The Internet Of Things (IoT) In Warehouse Management Market Report?

The internet of things (iot) in warehouse management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Services, Software

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise: Small And Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

4) By Application: Asset Tracking, Inventory Optimization, Warehouse Automation, Warehouse Management, Predictive Maintenance, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Radio Frequency Identification Tags And Readers, Bluetooth Low Energy Beacons, Ultra Wideband Anchors And Tags, Internet Of Things Gateways And Edge Controllers, Environmental Sensors For Temperature Humidity And Vibration, Smart Shelves And Bin Level Sensors, Industrial Cameras And Computer Vision Systems, Autonomous Mobile Robots

2) By Services: Consulting And Assessment, System Design And Engineering, Deployment And Integration, Managed Connectivity And Device Lifecycle Management, Remote Monitoring And Operations, Maintenance And Technical Support, Training And Change Management, Data Analytics And Visualization Services

3) By Software: Device Management Platforms, Warehouse Management System Software, Warehouse Execution System Software, Inventory Visibility And Control Software, Real Time Location System Software, Predictive Maintenance And Analytics Software, Computer Vision And Quality Inspection Software, Digital Twin And Simulation Software

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Internet Of Things (IoT) In Warehouse Management Market By 2025?

The Internet Of Things (IoT) In Warehouse Management Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the leading region in 2024, with a forecast for Asia-Pacific to experience the most rapid growth. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

