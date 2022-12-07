1st Baptist Church-Elfers Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of its Christmas Program
FBC-Elfers is celebrating the anniversary of its popular Christmas program. It will be available live and online. For details visit https://www.fbcelfers.org.
Our mission is reaching our community, our state and the world with the Gospel and the good news of Jesus Christ as well as equipping believers through discipleship.”NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Baptist Church-Elfers is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its popular “Merry Christmas, Florida!” In addition to two live performances, the program will also be available online.
— Sr. Pastor Jim Prose
“Merry Christmas, Florida!” will take place live in the church’s Worship Center, 4050 Redleaf Dr., in New Port Richey, Florida, as well as online on Friday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. (Eastern Time) For details, please visit https://www.fbcelfers.org.
Pastor Jim Prose will act as host. Those who attend the live performance are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Metropolitan Ministries, which is known in the Tampa Bay area for helping at-risk and homeless families.
Jim West, Pastor of Teaching and Technology, explained how the trial of dealing with Covid turned into a testimony of the church’s resilience and opened the door for the opportunity to share its Christmas program beyond the state of Florida.
“With every challenge, there is usually a silver lining,” West said. “Such was the case with the outbreak of Covid-19. When the pandemic hit, the doors of the church were shut—how long we didn’t know.”
After prayer and heart-felt seeking, the church sprang into action and began live-streaming services over the Internet.
“Over several months time, the quality of the stream got better and better as investment was made in professional cameras, switchers, and related equipment,” West said. “We now have a video system allowing anyone in the world to worship with us several times a week. It has been a blessing out of a curse.”
The decision fit right in with the church’s Mission Statement, according to Sr. Pastor Jim Prose. “To reach our community, our state, and the world with the Gospel and the good news of Jesus Christ as well as equipping believers through discipleship to meet the needs of those before us.”
One of the the biggest benefits to the church, and its growing Internet community, is “Merry Christmas Florida!”—now celebrating its 10th anniversary.
“Merry Christmas Florida has been an outreach ministry of First Baptist-Elfers since 2012,” said Pastor Charlie Jones, the church’s music minister. “Over the last 10 years, we have seen thousands come to this Christmas presentation.
“The extraordinary memorable moments are found in the heart of each participant, and we are all so thankful to be telling ‘The Greatest Story Ever Told’ through choir, orchestra, dramatists, cast and crew,” Pastor Jones added. “Our timeless God stepped into time and changed us forever, beginning with that first Christmas. May God continue to use this spectacular Christmas outreach!”
ABOUT: First Baptist Church of Elfers is located at 4050 Redleaf Dr. in New Port Richey, Florida. The church’s website is https://www.fbcelfers.org/home.
