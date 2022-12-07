TRB Partners with the University of Bristol to Broaden its PFA Offering
EINPresswire.com/ -- TRB Lightweight Structures – a leading provider of lightweight, energy efficient solutions for transport applications – has entered into a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) focusing on resin chemistry development with the University of Bristol. The 24-month project, commencing in December 2022, will specifically target poly(furfuryl alcohol) (PFA) resin systems, aiming to develop improved formulations for composite applications.
Environmentally aware manufacturers, including TRB, are moving towards ‘greener’ materials – such as PFA produced from biomass waste – whenever possible. PFA offers excellent fire, smoke, and toxicity (FST) behaviour, and can operate effectively at elevated temperatures, making it broadly comparable to the more commonly used petrochemical-based phenolic resins. The KTP will build on TRB’s expertise in the use of PFA in composite components, and the University of Bristol’s strong resin chemistry development knowledge – through the involvement of Professor Ian Hamerton and Dr Ram Ramakrishnan – to develop the next generation of PFA resin systems. Jointly funded by TRB and Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, the project will be led by KTP Associate Dr Usman Sikander, a materials engineer specialising in composite materials and manufacturing, who will work predominantly at TRB. His initial focus will be on resin-based formulation trials, before progressing to composite prepreg manufacturing in house at TRB, as well as laminate production and testing.
Dr Sikander commented: “Sustainability is one of the key drivers for innovation in the next generation of composite materials. I am very excited to be a part of the KTP project, where I will be developing novel and sustainable materials for a range of products in the industrial landscape. PFA resins have a promising future and offer solutions that are in line with reaching the net zero goal in the longer run. I look forward to working with TRB and the University of Bristol to expand the market share of these products.”
Francis Arthur, Engineering Manager at TRB, added: “We are delighted to be embarking on a KTP with the University of Bristol to develop next generation PFA materials and overcome the current shortcomings of this resin system. Applications with stringent FST requirements – such as underground rail, aerospace, and electric vehicles – are set to benefit from a broader PFA offering that aligns closely with our vision for more environmentally sustainable transport. We expect the KTP to be the start of an innovative and fruitful relationship.”
Jody Chatterjee, Knowledge Transfer Adviser, Innovate UK KTN, stated: “KTPs have been successfully supporting company and academic partnerships for over 47 years across a range of industries and sectors throughout the UK. In recent years, there have been between 700 and 900 such partnerships, with around 200 projects ending and a similar number replacing them. From next year onwards, we are expecting that the KTP programme will support nearly 1,000 such partnerships. Around 94 % of these partnerships achieve or over-achieve their objectives, and c.65 % of the Associates, who act as the conduits of knowledge transfer from the academic teams to the companies, remain with their host companies. I am truly excited to have the partnership between TRB Lightweight Structures and the University of Bristol join our KTP family.”
About TRB Lightweight Structures
TRB Lightweight Structures (TRB) is a leading international manufacturing and engineering company, specialising in lightweight and durable composite products for a range of industries. Since its formation in 1954, TRB has invested heavily in people, and has a team of over 130 experts to support its services across design, engineering, manufacturing and quality. TRB’s cross-functional teams work closely with customers to tackle big challenges – reducing weight while improving performance, safety and durability. The company prides itself on working with other businesses that take their carbon footprint seriously, and want to use more environmentally-friendly materials in their manufacturing processes. https://trbls.com/
About the University of Bristol
The University of Bristol is at the cutting edge of global research and has had a reputation for innovation since its founding in 1876. The University's research tackles some of the world’s most pressing issues in areas as diverse as infection and immunity, climate change, materials science, human rights and information security. The University of Bristol was recently ranked fifth for research in the UK, as part of the Research Excellence Framework (REF), with 94 % of its research assessed as world-leading or internationally excellent. The academic team is located within the Bristol Composites Institute, one of the largest groups of its kind in the world, with over 230 researchers actively studying composites.
About Knowledge Transfer Partnerships
Since 1975, Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs) have been helping businesses innovate for growth. KTPs connect forward thinking businesses with the UK’s world class knowledge bases to deliver business led innovation projects. Currently, around 800 businesses, 100 knowledge bases and over 800 graduates are involved in KTPs in our unique collaborative, three-way partnerships creating positive impact and driving innovation.
A KTP project can last between 12 and 36 months, depending on the challenge and needs of the business. For further information, visit: https://www.ukri.org/councils/innovate-uk/guidance-for-applicants/guidance-for-specific-funds/knowledge-transfer-partnership-guidance/.
About Innovate UK
Innovate UK, the UK's innovation agency, drives productivity and economic growth by supporting businesses to develop and realise the potential of new ideas. Innovate UK connects businesses to the partners, customers and investors that can help them turn ideas into commercially successful products and services and business growth. For further information, visit: https://www.ukri.org/councils/innovate-uk/.
Sarah Khan
Environmentally aware manufacturers, including TRB, are moving towards ‘greener’ materials – such as PFA produced from biomass waste – whenever possible. PFA offers excellent fire, smoke, and toxicity (FST) behaviour, and can operate effectively at elevated temperatures, making it broadly comparable to the more commonly used petrochemical-based phenolic resins. The KTP will build on TRB’s expertise in the use of PFA in composite components, and the University of Bristol’s strong resin chemistry development knowledge – through the involvement of Professor Ian Hamerton and Dr Ram Ramakrishnan – to develop the next generation of PFA resin systems. Jointly funded by TRB and Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, the project will be led by KTP Associate Dr Usman Sikander, a materials engineer specialising in composite materials and manufacturing, who will work predominantly at TRB. His initial focus will be on resin-based formulation trials, before progressing to composite prepreg manufacturing in house at TRB, as well as laminate production and testing.
Dr Sikander commented: “Sustainability is one of the key drivers for innovation in the next generation of composite materials. I am very excited to be a part of the KTP project, where I will be developing novel and sustainable materials for a range of products in the industrial landscape. PFA resins have a promising future and offer solutions that are in line with reaching the net zero goal in the longer run. I look forward to working with TRB and the University of Bristol to expand the market share of these products.”
Francis Arthur, Engineering Manager at TRB, added: “We are delighted to be embarking on a KTP with the University of Bristol to develop next generation PFA materials and overcome the current shortcomings of this resin system. Applications with stringent FST requirements – such as underground rail, aerospace, and electric vehicles – are set to benefit from a broader PFA offering that aligns closely with our vision for more environmentally sustainable transport. We expect the KTP to be the start of an innovative and fruitful relationship.”
Jody Chatterjee, Knowledge Transfer Adviser, Innovate UK KTN, stated: “KTPs have been successfully supporting company and academic partnerships for over 47 years across a range of industries and sectors throughout the UK. In recent years, there have been between 700 and 900 such partnerships, with around 200 projects ending and a similar number replacing them. From next year onwards, we are expecting that the KTP programme will support nearly 1,000 such partnerships. Around 94 % of these partnerships achieve or over-achieve their objectives, and c.65 % of the Associates, who act as the conduits of knowledge transfer from the academic teams to the companies, remain with their host companies. I am truly excited to have the partnership between TRB Lightweight Structures and the University of Bristol join our KTP family.”
About TRB Lightweight Structures
TRB Lightweight Structures (TRB) is a leading international manufacturing and engineering company, specialising in lightweight and durable composite products for a range of industries. Since its formation in 1954, TRB has invested heavily in people, and has a team of over 130 experts to support its services across design, engineering, manufacturing and quality. TRB’s cross-functional teams work closely with customers to tackle big challenges – reducing weight while improving performance, safety and durability. The company prides itself on working with other businesses that take their carbon footprint seriously, and want to use more environmentally-friendly materials in their manufacturing processes. https://trbls.com/
About the University of Bristol
The University of Bristol is at the cutting edge of global research and has had a reputation for innovation since its founding in 1876. The University's research tackles some of the world’s most pressing issues in areas as diverse as infection and immunity, climate change, materials science, human rights and information security. The University of Bristol was recently ranked fifth for research in the UK, as part of the Research Excellence Framework (REF), with 94 % of its research assessed as world-leading or internationally excellent. The academic team is located within the Bristol Composites Institute, one of the largest groups of its kind in the world, with over 230 researchers actively studying composites.
About Knowledge Transfer Partnerships
Since 1975, Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs) have been helping businesses innovate for growth. KTPs connect forward thinking businesses with the UK’s world class knowledge bases to deliver business led innovation projects. Currently, around 800 businesses, 100 knowledge bases and over 800 graduates are involved in KTPs in our unique collaborative, three-way partnerships creating positive impact and driving innovation.
A KTP project can last between 12 and 36 months, depending on the challenge and needs of the business. For further information, visit: https://www.ukri.org/councils/innovate-uk/guidance-for-applicants/guidance-for-specific-funds/knowledge-transfer-partnership-guidance/.
About Innovate UK
Innovate UK, the UK's innovation agency, drives productivity and economic growth by supporting businesses to develop and realise the potential of new ideas. Innovate UK connects businesses to the partners, customers and investors that can help them turn ideas into commercially successful products and services and business growth. For further information, visit: https://www.ukri.org/councils/innovate-uk/.
Sarah Khan
kdm communications limited
+44 1480 405333
ideas@kdm-communications.com