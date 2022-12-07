RGE Cares Hosts Another Major Community Giveback This Holidays

RGE Cares company Logo Youth from 2021 Giveaway

COMPTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RGE Cares hosts its 3rd Annual Christmas Giveaway on December 17th, 11 am - 4 pm, where we partner with notable brands such as Mattel, Target, PUMA, Starbucks, iHeart Media 92.3 and PlayStation to give back to more than 300 kids in the Compton community, an area that is economically disadvantaged and lacks resources.

Also adding to the efforts are celebrity guest appearances from Azjah, Geechi Gotti, and Jeremiah Allison. More potential hands from the community are expected to be announced closer to the date of the event.

"It's our mission to give back to this community each year to ensure the kids in the community have a very joyful Christmas to remember." James Knox - RGE Cares Founder and Executive Director.

RGE Cares started in 2020 at the height of the pandemic with the intention to give back and serve families who were negatively affected by this global pandemic, and since then, we've grown into something much more.

Although we receive support from many community leaders, companies, and individuals, we cannot fund all the events alone. So, we ask with open arms and hearts for help from our community regarding this event.

For more information contact James@RGECares.org

About RGE Cares:

RGE Cares is a non-profit organization that was built with the intention of serving people. Our dream is to provide relief for as many households as we can and to create opportunities for low income communities. Our vision is to provide relief to as many households as possible through the form of monetary relief and everyday essential necessities, as well as to create opportunities for low-income communities whether it be jobs, career building tools and/or mentorship programs, and to heal.

Founded in 2019 by James Knox, RGE Cares has done so much for the community. Coming from a strong non-profit background having worked with Robin Petgrave and Tomorrow's Aeronautical Museum, RGE Cares is backed on that same mission with providing resources for underserved communities.

Fueled by the passion that comes with making a difference in the community, James and his team at RGE Cares have been successful with doing just that. From giveaways with Footlocker to Summer Camps sponsored by PUMA, RGE Cares is continuously looking for ways to better the future of the kids in these communities.

