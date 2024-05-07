RGE Cares Summer Camp Receives Generous Sponsorship Support from U.S. Bank, AT&T, Walmart, and SpaceX

COMPTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RGE Cares, a leading nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through education and community support, is thrilled to announce the generous sponsorship support of U.S. Bank, AT&T, Walmart, SpaceX, and Gus Edwards and his GusTheBus Foundation for the upcoming RGE Cares Summer Camp.

The RGE Cares Summer Camp, scheduled to take place from July 1st - July 15th, 2024, aims to provide middle school students with a transformative and enriching experience through a diverse range of educational, recreational, and personal development activities. The generous support of U.S. Bank, AT&T, Walmart, SpaceX, and GusTheBus Foundation will enable RGE Cares to expand and enhance the scope of its programming, benefiting youth in the Compton and South Central areas.

"At RGE Cares, our mission is to empower youth and create positive change within our community," said James Knox, Founder and Executive Director of RGE Cares. "We are incredibly grateful for the generous sponsorship support of U.S. Bank, AT&T, Walmart, SpaceX, and Gus Edwards of the Los Angeles Chargers. Their commitment to investing in the next generation aligns perfectly with our vision for the Summer Camp, and we are excited to collaborate with them to make a meaningful impact."

U.S. Bank, AT&T, Walmart, SpaceX, and GusTheBus Foundation have demonstrated a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement. Through their sponsorship of the RGE Cares Summer Camp, these organizations are championing education, youth empowerment, and community development in the Compton, CA area.

“At U.S. Bank our mission is to help power human potential, and all of us deserve to experience the joy we receive from opportunities to play, create, and immerse in arts and culture. We’re proud to invest in organizations like RGE Care to help more young people access the benefits of an enriching Summer Camp experience and ultimately make our communities stronger and more vibrant,” said Hamed Tavajohi, U.S. Bank Consumer & Business Banking Market Leader for Greater Los Angeles.

The RGE Cares Summer Camp offers a wide range of activities, including educational workshops, coding sessions, outdoor sports, team-building exercises, and mentorship programs. Through these experiences, participants gain valuable skills, build confidence, and forge meaningful connections with peers and mentors.

“AT&T is committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities, and improving lives, particularly those in underserved communities,” said Carmen Shoemaker, Manager, External Affairs, AT&T. “As part of our company-wide commitment to address the digital divide, we invest in connectivity and technology, digital literacy, and education solutions to help today’s learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. We’re proud to support RGE Cares and the youth attending RGE Cares Summer Camp.”

RGE Cares extends its sincere appreciation to U.S. Bank, Walmart, AT&T, SpaceX, and GusTheBus Foundation for their generous sponsorship support and commitment to making a difference in the lives of young people.

For more information about the RGE Cares Summer Camp and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.rgecares.org .

About RGE Cares:

RGE Cares is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through education, mentorship, and community support. Our mission is to inspire personal, academic, and professional excellence within the next generation, ultimately enhancing our community.

Contact Information:

Phone: (562) 760-3079

Email: James@rgecares.org

Website: http://www.rgecares.org