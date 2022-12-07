Global Unna Boot Market Size and Share Is Likely to Grow at A CAGR Value of Around 4.90% By 2028 | Zion Market Research
The global Unna boot market was worth around USD 112.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 149.90 million by 2028
The global Unna boot market was worth around USD 112.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 149.90 million by 2028

Increased innovations in Unna boot therapy by medical professionals and companies are projected to propel the target market forward. The rising prevalence of chronic wound conditions is anticipated to significantly leverage the advanced wound care industry. The growing incidence of venous leg ulcer cases in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the demand for Unna boots during the forecast period. This increase in supply can also be beneficial to enhance knowledge of the benefits of zinc oxide, which will further drive market expansion. The multi-layer bandages soaked in zinc oxide have the power to recover wounds and lay emphasis, both of which can be beneficial. The Unna Boot is a venous hypertension therapy that works by supplementing the calf-muscle pump. It is more helpful in ambulating individuals and less successful in passive ones. Increased innovations in Unna boot therapy by healthcare professionals and producers are projected to drive primary audience growth. However, poor compensation regulations and a highly fragmented market may hurt revenue creation in the global Unna boot market. Key players functioning in the global Unna boot market include Medline Industries Inc., American Medicals, Cardinal Health, BSN Medical, Connate Inc., Andover Health Inc., GF HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS Inc, Integra life science, Derma Science, Denorex and Appendix.
— Zion Market Research
The global Unna boot market was worth around USD 112.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 149.90 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.90 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Unna Boot market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Unna Boot market.
Unna boots are a form of gauge used to treat venous stasis ulcers and other venous insufficiencies in the leg. The product can also be used as a comforting bandage for sprains and strains in the lower leg, foot, and ankle. Cassia, glycerine, essential oil, and white peas may also be found. The growing global elderly population, as well as enhanced tissue repair capabilities at competitive rates given by Unna boot manufacturers, will propel the global Unna boot market forward. The increased incidence of toxic leg ulcers and dermatitis will drive the Unna Boot market size in the future years. Also, rising utilization of Unna boot bandages in different hospitals is another factor projected to drive the growth in the worldwide Unna boot market over the upcoming years.
Increased innovations in Unna boot therapy by medical professionals and companies are projected to propel the target market forward. The growing public interest in sports and athletic activities has offered numerous opportunities for industry expansion and maturity over the upcoming years. Several digital developments for developing high-performance Unna boots are expected to emerge. However, the global Unna boot market is plagued by unfavourable compensation rules and a highly fragmented industry, which affects the revenue growth over the upcoming years.
The global Unna Boot market is segregated based on applications, raw materials, distributional channels, and region. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into online retail and offline retail. The offline segment dominates the market over the upcoming years. By raw material, the market is divided into zinc oxide, zinc, and calamine. Among these, the zinc oxide segment dominates the market. Based on applications, the market is classified into venous leg ulcers, lymphedema, and eczema. Over the forecast period, the venous leg ulcers Unna boot market is expected to develop at the fastest rate.
North America dominates the global Unna boot market. Furthermore, venous cancer affects women more than men. As a result, specialized group treatment and assessment during critical conditions like pregnancies result in significant growth for the Unna boot industry in expanding markets like China, India, and Japan. Injuries associated with sports and adventure will drive up demand for Unna boots during the predicted period. Rising disposable income, dedicated caregivers, and a strong healthcare infrastructure are responsible for the profitable expansion.
The Asia Pacific Unna boot market is predicted to develop at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the region's older population, a large patient pool, and growth in emerging markets such as China & India. Also, the high frequency of venous ulcers, immobility, and eczema, as well as an increase in awareness among patients and families, are all contributing to the region's Unna boot market growth.
Overall Key Report Insights
As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Unna boot market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.90% over the forecast period (2022-2028).
In terms of revenue, the global Unna boot market size was valued at around USD 112.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 149.90 million, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
North America held a significant share in the Unna boot market in 2021.
By application, the venous leg ulcers segment accounted for market share in 2021.
By raw materials, the zinc oxide segment accounted for a significant share in 2021.
By distribution channel, offline retail segment is growing at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.
Unna Boot Market: Growth Drivers
Rising venous stasis ulcers will likely pave the way for global market growth.
An Unna boot is a specific gauge used to treat venous stasis ulcers and other venous insufficiencies of the leg. Increases in the incidence of venous leg ulcers and the incidence of accidents connected to road accidents, sports, and adventures are expected to accelerate the momentum of growth in the global Unna boot market in the coming years. Venous leg ulcers are a prevalent occurrence in those over the age of 65. The increase in the global elderly population and superior tissue repair capabilities at competitive prices supplied by Unna boot makers are the primary reasons to drive the global market forward.
Unna Boot Market: Restraints
The rising number of frauds globally may hamper the global market growth.
Financial crimes, such as terrorist funding and money laundering, pose security challenges for the remittance market, and these actions have severe consequences. The realization of these operations harms the reputation of firms and causes them to fall behind their competitors. As a result, these realities may constrain the expansion of the Unna boot market.
Unna Boot Market: Opportunities
Rising in sports and athletic activities brings up several growth opportunities.
The increasing influence of sports and athletic activities on the overall population has created several industry expansion and development opportunities. Ankle or lower leg sprains are common, particularly among athletes and travelers. The rise in sports-related accidents and injuries is expected to boost demand for Unna footwear. This is due to the ability of Unna boots to promote healing and regenerate tissues. The sports business stimulates all public sectors to go out and exercise for their fitness. Yet, increased sporting activities are projected to increase the chance of getting injured, which is predicted to determine the market's speedy growth over the forecast period.
About Zion Market Research