Blood Testing Market Report by Size, Analysis, Future Growth, Global Trends, and Forecast 2028 | Grow at CAGR of 8.10 %
The global blood testing market size was worth USD 80.50 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 128.45 billion by 2028 - Zion Market Research
North America's largest share is primarily due to increased testing related to blood transfusions, increased prevalence of infectious diseases, an increasing elderly population, and Many More...”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood testing market is segregated on the basis of test type, end-use, method, and region. By test type, the market is divided into lipid panel testing, prostate-specific, antigen, COVID-19, complete blood count (CBC), BUN testing (blood urea nitrogen), glucose testing, A1C, direct LDL, cortisol, creatinine, and other tests. Among these, the glucose testing segment dominates the market. By end user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic center, research laboratories, and others (blood banks). Over the forecast period, the hospitals segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate. By method, the market is classified into manual and automated. The automated segment dominates the market. Based on end-use, the market is classified into personal, migrant labor workforce, small businesses, and others. The personal segment dominates the market, accounting for more than 40 percent of global revenue. The report analyzes the blood testing market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the blood testing market.
— Zion Market Research
North America is expected to dominate the global blood testing market during the forecast period. North America's largest share is primarily due to increased testing related to blood transfusions, increased prevalence of infectious diseases, an increasing elderly population, the need for early diagnosis & monitoring of disease, increased medical costs, and due to the increased adoption of advanced blood testing technology. Key players functioning in the global blood testing market include Richard Wolf GmbH, WISAP Medical Technology, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker, Teleflex Inc. Ethicon LLC, Centrel, OPTOMIC, Medgyn Products, Inc., Maxer Endoscopy, Vimex Sp. z o.o, Olympus Corporation, and Henke-Sass Wolf.
Get a FREE PDF Report Sample Copy of Global Blood Testing Market at: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/blood-testing-market
Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player's related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions. Frankly Contacting us
Our Free Sample Global Blood Testing Market Report includes:
2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
110+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
2022 Regional Analysis Updated with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends
Includes Updated List of tables & figures
Provide Chapter-wise guidance on the Request
Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Research Methodology by Zion Market Research
Recent developments:
In May 2020, Dario Health Corp. announced that the US FDA approved its self-monitoring glucose meter for use in hospitalized diabetics.
In February of 2022, Tasso, a manufacturer of portable blood collection devices, partnered with telemedicine company Vault Health to help perform diagnostic tests at home. Vault offers remote services such as COVID-19 testing, alcohol testing, and drug testing for businesses.
In March 2022, AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc, an international healthcare solutions company focused on the dry eye (DED), has changed the focus of COVID-19 rapid neutralizing antibody testing to "research use only".
Buy Our Blood Testing Business Insight Report (Get a Special Discount): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/blood-testing-market
The Key Audiences for Global Blood Testing Market Report: (Who can Buy Our Report)
Global Blood Testing Market Consulting Firms & Research Institutes
Industry Leaders & Companies aims to enter the Blood Testing market
Universities and Student
Service Providers, Product Providers, Solution Providers, and other players in the Blood Testing market
Government Bodies and Associated Private Firms
Individuals interested to learn about the Blood Testing market
Global Blood Testing Market: Overview
Blood tests are the most basic diagnostic method used to determine the malfunction of the human system. Regular blood tests are the easiest way to track your health. It is essential to have regular blood tests for good health and to make informed decisions about health in particular. Blood tests are also important to reduce the risk of various illnesses and related complications. Increased government and regulatory healthcare costs are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Therefore, governments and key organizations constantly strive to encourage patients to undergo regular diagnostic tests. Furthermore, recent advances, the regulatory approval process, and a lack of awareness of the high cost of automated blood tests will hinder market growth over the next few years. Multinational healthcare institutions can help discover new technologies and raise awareness for eradicating & diagnosing common and chronic diseases. Solid external funding for clinical trials being conducted to develop new and innovative diagnostic tests is expected to boost the market. The introduction of constructive regulatory parameters to encourage POC tests is a major rendering driver on the market.
The global blood testing market is segmented as follows:
By Test Type
Lipid Panel testing
Prostate-Specific Antigen
COVID-19
Complete blood count (CBC)
BUN testing (Blood Urea Nitrogen)
Glucose testing
A1C
Direct LDL
Cortisol
Creatinine
Others tests
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centre
Research laboratories
Others (Blood Banks)
By Method
Manual
Automated
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a Customization on Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3134
Key Insights
The global blood testing market was worth around USD 80.50 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 128.45billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.10 percent over the forecast period.
The continued increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the high demand for rapid health assessment products are expected to spur the market expansion during the forecast period.
Factors such as strict regulatory approvals, lack of skills, and high operating costs hamper market growth.
The glucose testing segment dominated the blood testing market due to the high penetration of these tests in the global market.
The increasing number of strategic initiatives taken by government agencies and market players to increase blood donations across North America, which is expected to drive market growth.
Request a Free Brochure
Blood Testing Market: Growth Drivers
Rising initiative of regulatory bodies and healthcare organizations in blood test help to drive the market
Regulators such as the FDA, Medicare and Medicaid Service Center (CMS), and the Federal Trade Commission play an important role in regulating diagnostic tests. These agencies have taken the initiative to commercialize clinical laboratory improvement and modification compliant diagnostic tests that may help in the early detection of illness. The introduction of CLIA in the United States is expected to increase blood test used during the prediction period.
Blood Testing Market: Restraints
Stringent regulatory approval process will hinder the market growth
Rigid regulatory approval strategies are likely to hamper the market growth in the coming years. In the U.S., the development of commercial trials is regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA). The US FDA is responsible for approving the use of clinical tests. Lack of awareness of the development of new technologies and procedures related to blood tests will hamper the market over the forecast period.
Read Our Other Report;
Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/capillary-blood-collection-devices-market
Global Neuroblastoma Treatment Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/neuroblastoma-treatment-market
Global OTC Orthopedic Braces Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/otc-orthopedic-braces-market-global-industry-analysis-size
Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/clinical-laboratory-services-market
Global Laboratory Freezers Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/laboratory-freezers-market
Global Laboratory Filtration Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/laboratory-filtration-market
Global Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/rapid-medical-diagnostic-kits-market
Global Blood Group Typing Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/605140129/blood-group-typing-market-report-by-size-share-growth-analysis-industry-trends-and-global-forecast-2028-zion
Global Endoscopic Clips Market:- https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/605136678/endoscopic-clips-market-forecast-to-grow-from-usd-379-20-million-value-in-2021-to-about-usd-559-57-million-by-2028-zmr
Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/605133918/demand-for-global-vitamin-d-ingredients-market-size-share-will-hit-usd-1968-45-million-by-2028-zion-market-research
Global Blood Testing Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statistics-report-global-blood-testing-market-size--share-to-surpass-usd-128-45-billion-by-2028--predicts-zion-market-research--industry-trends-growth-value-segmentation-analysis--forecast-by-zmr-301597116.html
Varsharani Lavate
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
varsha.l@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
About Zion Market Research