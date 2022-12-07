Women's Health App Market by Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Shares, By Top Players, And Forecast 2028 | Zion

The global women's health app market size was worth USD 2,316.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 6611.54 million by 2028

Rising use of smartphones likely to help North America dominate the global Women's Health App market:- occupy the largest share of more than 39% in 2021
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the Global Women's Health App Market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the women's health app market.

A sizeable portion of the population is becoming increasingly aware of issues related to women's health. Women's illnesses and problems, traditionally taboo in society, are slowly gaining acceptance among many. So, based on these factors, women's health applications are likewise becoming more and more popular. Numerous businesses are concentrating on menstruation, maternal health, fertility, etc., which is causing women's health applications to gain a lot of momentum. The demand for applications related to women's health has significantly expanded with the release of COVID-19. Hospital and doctor visits were reduced due to the epidemic, particularly for pregnant women. Virtual care so becomes a crucial component of treating and consulting women. Owing to the rise in demand for women's health App, the global women's health app market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.10% during the forecast period.

The global women's health app market size was worth USD 2,316.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 6611.54 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19.10% over the forecast period. Key players in the global women's health app market include Bayer AG, HeraMED, Bonzun, Clue (Biowink GmbH), Pregnascan, NURX Inc., LactApp, Miracare, Elvie, Gennev, Withings, Apple, Glow, Inc., Google, HealthLynked Corp, Natural Cycles USA Corp, Ovia Health, and EHE Health.

Recent Development:

In June 2022, menstrual tracking was introduced by the women's hygiene company Sirona on WhatsApp. By simply sending "Hello" to Sirona's WhatsApp business account, consumers can use the WhatsApp time monitoring tool to keep track of their period.

In September 2021, Series B fundraising of USD 50 million for the Flo app increased the total amount raised to USD 65 million. The business will use the investment to provide tailored solutions and give customers cutting-edge knowledge about their menstrual cycle and symptom patterns to help them manage their symptoms proactively and improve their overall well-being.

In March 2021, ClueBirth Control, digital contraception that statistically predicts ovulation and is used to avoid pregnancy, was approved by the FDA for release.

In December 2020, AnemoCheck Mobile, a smartphone software that gauges hemoglobin levels based on the color of fingernails, was just released, according to Sanguina, Inc.

Market expansion is predicted to be fueled by the rising prevalence of diseases among women and the increased use of smartphones. Hormone imbalances in women are significantly impacted by dietary changes, stress, and alcohol use. As a result, women are more likely than men to experience postmenopausal illnesses such as osteoarthritis (OA), anemia, obesity, irregular menstruation, depression, and fibromyalgia. As the population ages and obesity rates rise, the prevalence of OA is expected to increase. The rising prevalence of anemia and the advent of disease-specific therapies are expected to fuel the global women's health app market expansion. As the prevalence of female arthritis increases, the market is expected to expand.

The global women's health app market is segregated based on type, service, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into fitness & nutrition, menstrual health, pregnancy tracking & postpartum care, menopause, disease management and others. Among these, the menstrual health segment dominates the market and accounted for more than 37% of the overall revenue in 2021. Based on service, the market is divided into wellness & fitness, remote monitoring, diagnosis & consultation and others. The market is categorized into smartphones, tablets and others based on application. Over the forecast period, the smartphone segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021.

Market Segmentation By Region

North America

The U.S.
Canada

Europe

France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa

Women's Health App Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing adoption of smartphones is likely to pave the way for global market growth

Internet and smartphone adoption is anticipated to soar in the coming years. At the end of 2019, the ITU estimates that 4 billion people used the internet worldwide. This number of internet users is anticipated to increase as a result of a number of causes, including the increasing adoption of smartphones, urbanization, the increasing uptake of 5G technology, and the increasing accessibility of mobile data. During the projected period, all of these factors are anticipated to propel the expansion of the global women's health app market.

Women's Health App Market: Restraints

Lack of regulation may hamper the global market growth

Lack of regulation in the health app industry is one of the issues that would limit the growth of the women's health app market. The market will face challenges since health apps are generally regarded as low risk because they are non-invasive, do not require implanting, and do not need regulatory controls to safeguard consumers from injury.

Women's Health App Market: Opportunities

Menstrual tracking apps attracting considerable popularity to bring up several growth opportunities

The market for women's health apps is predicted to experience tremendous growth thanks to the menstrual apps category. These apps support women who want to get pregnant by helping them track ovulation. A classic example is the game Clue. This tool offers tracking options for breakouts brought on by periods, PMS headaches, etc. Thus, the market for women's health applications has a lot of room for growth, thanks to these apps.

