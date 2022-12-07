Christopher Aleo at dinner with the ''butcher'' Dario Cecchini, Netflix's star of the grill
EINPresswire.com/ -- It is impossible to go to Tuscany and not eat traditional meat dishes: and Christopher Aleo, CEO of the iSwiss banking and insurance group, knows very well that the best meat can only be eaten at the 'butcher' par excellence, Dario Cecchini.
Dario Cecchini, who has now become a global star thanks to the programme dedicated to him broadcast by Netflix, is the symbol of Tuscan culinary tradition in the world: his origins are in a family of butchers, so his relationship with meat, with all its cuts, noble and less noble, began for Cecchini as a child.
And it is thanks to his great knowledge of meat and its secrets that Dario Cecchini has managed to create a new way of offering and consuming meat: using even the less 'famous' and noble cuts, to avoid excessive food waste, and offering elaborate and richly flavoured menus within reach of all budgets.
Because innovation is the key to success in every field: in the food sector, for Dario Cecchini, innovation means recovering traditional dishes, revising and innovating when necessary, and spreading the culture of eating 'Good Meat' globally.
An enterprise that seems to have been crowned with success has allowed Cecchini to flank the 'family meat shop' also with kitchens, with different offerings able to meet the tastes and desires of a wide and diversified public.
And Christopher Aleo, who, with iSwiss has made innovation the new winning key in the world of finance, did not miss the chance to try the traditional cuisine presented by Dario Cecchini.
"Dinner at Cecchini's," says Aleo, "was truly a unique experience. Not only for the quality of the meat and the ability to offer it in traditional recipes that make it unique, but also for the atmosphere in the restaurant."
"A pleasure for the spirit and for the palate," Aleo continues, "for a success that rewards an artist of Tuscan meat and cuisine."
