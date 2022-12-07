Vietnamese eco-friendly handicrafts draw Belgian consumers

VIETNAM, December 7 -

BRUSSELS — Dille & Kamille eco-friendly furniture shop in Brussels is full of products made from natural materials such as bamboo and rattan directly imported from Việt Nam.

Schor Annie, a regular customer of the store, said she is very pleased to find a foldable, environmental-friendly and beautiful sedge basket that can be used as a decorative for indoor plants, and is foldable when it is out of use.

Mollière, another shopper, chose a toy made of bamboo root as a Christmas gift for her grandson.

Thierry Arend, the manager of the shop, said that children's toys made by Vietnamese craftsmen from bamboo roots or indoor bonsai baskets made of bamboo are among the best sellers at the shop.

Arend said that during their trip to Việt Nam to sign the contract to import the products, leaders of Dille & Kamille visited production facilities and realised that Vietnamese products have high quality and meet the company’s standards of sustainability and are friendly to the environment.

Nathan Frenkel and his wife are interested in kitchen tools and some household items such as trash bins and laundry baskets, all of which are made in Việt Nam, as well as a star for Christmas tree decorations.

So far, Vietnamese handicraft products are available in 163 countries and territories. The EU is currently the third largest market of the products after the US and Japan.

With a rising trend of sustainable consumption and environmental protection in the globe, Việt Nam's bamboo and rattan products are eying great potential in the European market. —VNS