VinFast to announce public filing of registration statement for IPO

VIETNAM, December 7 - HÀ NỘI — VinFast Trading & Investment Pte. Ltd. (VinFast) on Wednesday announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its ordinary shares.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. VinFast intends to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol VFS.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC will act as lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering.

BNP Paribas Securities Corp., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Nomura Securities International, Inc., WR Securities, LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC will also be book-running managers. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated will act as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from the SEC at www.sec.gov; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 800-831-9146; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

In the press release, the company stressed that the release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. VNS