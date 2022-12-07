SABECO provides over 8,000 Tết gifts to labourers

VIETNAM, December 7 -

HÀ NỘI — Over 8,000 Tết gifts with total value of VNĐ5.6 billion (US$243,500) will be given to labourers across the nation to help them enjoy a happier Lunar New Year.

This was announced at the roll out ceremony of the “Together We Make Tết” community programme launched by Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) in co-operation with the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and the HCM Communist Youth Union (HCYU), and is part of the Tết campaign of Bia Saigon - SABECO's leading brand.

The economy of Việt Nam has recorded an impressive recovery in 2022 since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, where workers across the nation play a crucial role in fostering production and enabling the economy to keep pace with the world. In recognition of the contribution of our workforce to the socio-economic development of Việt Nam, SABECO through its brand Bia Saigon has joined hands with the Government, social organisations and communities to pay tribute and recognition to labourers and their families, as we welcome the new year.

Accordingly, 8,000 Tết gifts will be distributed to selected labourers from January 7 to January 15, 2023, in 11 localities across Việt Nam, including Vĩnh Phúc, Hà Nội, Nghệ An, Khánh Hòa, Đắk Lắk, Bình Định, HCM City, Bình Dương, Long An, Sóc Trăng, and Tiền Giang. Each Tết gift is valued at VNĐ700,000, which includes VNĐ300,000 cash, and includes a range of Tết necessities from Bia Saigon as part of SABECO's overall sustainability initiatives. As part of Bia Saigon ‘Together We Make Tết’, the gifts are meant to not only help lessen the financial burden during Tết of laborers but also convey our appreciation for their resilience, as well as to spread the Tết spirit of national solidarity and family togetherness with the hope for a brighter and joyful new year.

In addition to the gift-giving activities, HCYU and local Youth Unions, in collaboration with SABECO and Bia Saigon, will also organise multicultural activities in selected provinces which will feature Tết folk games and celebrations of our unique yet diverse traditional cultural values and the beauty of Việt Nam, as well enabling people to get together and welcome a joyful atmosphere of Spring and Tết season.

Speaking at the event, Phan Văn Anh, Vice President of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour said: “In 2022, the post-COVID-19 socio-economic recovery is progressing well despite many challenges and difficulties. As the year comes to a close, political instability on many global regions, inflation pressure, and wildly fluctuating raw material costs have led to the reduction of many orders from abroad, and causing 500,000 people to be underemployed and 42,000 people to lose their jobs. The Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour sincerely thanks Bia Saion for initiating the programme “Together We Make Tết”, which joins hands with the Confederation in taking care of union members and labourers, helping struggling workers enjoy a more complete Tết. Alongside this programme, the Confederation is also organizing many other activities to look after workers. I hope that, with the solidarity of other companies like SABECO, struggling workers will be able to celebrate a warm and fulfilling Quý Mão Lunar New Year."

Ngô Văn Cương, Secretary of the HCM Communist Youth Union Central Committee said: “Together We Make Tết” programme for 2023 demonstrates the pioneering attitude and responsibility of youths in a highly challenging period when the entire society is gradually addressing the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters. Through the programme, the Central Youth Union aims to keep spreading the message that “no one is left behind” and promote the noble principle of our nation, whereby “the battered leaf shelters the torn one.” Based on these values, all levels of the Youth Union and socio-economic organisations will organise more meaningful activities in support of disadvantaged youths and children, especially in the Lunar New Year period. This programme will create incentives for the youths to strive harder in labor, contributing to the socio-economic recovery and development of the country.”

Bennett Neo, General Director of SABECO, said: “The last two years have been challenging with an unprecedented impact on people, society, and the economy. Việt Nam has proved to the world its strength and resilience in face of adversity as it recovers steadily, and coming back to normalcy as we approach to the close of 2022, and heading towards Tết. Therefore, our “Together we make Tết” programme this year is aimed to honor the contribution of our workforce to the socio-economic development of Việt Nam. We hope these Tết gifts and contributions will not only help to lessen financial burdens but also represent our best wishes for a new year with good health, fortune and prosperity, as well as spread the positive spirit of togetherness during Tết. This is also part of SABECO’s commitment to further foster tripartite partnership with our government, private sector, and social organisations to support the living standard of our community and contribute to the overall sustainable development of Việt Nam.”

Over the years, Bia Saigon has initiated various meaningful community programmes including supporting struggling workers travel tickets to return home during Tết for the previous four years, and last year specifically, both HYUC and Bia Saigon kicked off the “Tết One Home” community programme, contributing 1,530 bus tickets, 270 plane tickets, 200 train tickets, and 800 Tết gifts to workers and youth union members. In addition to this, SABECO and Bia Saigon have also accompanied HCYU to carry out several other activities this year to contribute to the development of the community, such as the Lương Định Của Awards, National Outstanding Workers Awards, Power of Innovation coaching session, Light Up The Rural, and Fostering Sports. With relentless efforts and commitment to sustainability, SABECO was honored in Việt Nam’s Glory Awards organised by VGCL, and the Excellent Business Awards organised by APEA. — VNS