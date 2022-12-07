Strategies For Global Transmission Sales Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Transmission Sales Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Transmission Sales Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the transmission sales market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $15.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The transmission sales global market is expected to reach $19.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The growing shale gas production activities are expected to propel the growth of the transmission sales global market going forwards.

The transmission sales market consists of sales of transmission sales and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to deliver efficient gas processing for control and safety systems. Transmission sales refer to the process of moving energy through simple machines, links, and mechanical power transmission components from its source to the location where it will be put to use for work.

Global Transmission Sales Market Trends

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the transmission sales market. Major companies operating in transmission sales are involved in introducing new technologies in their product offerings to sustain their position in the transmission sales global market. For instance, in August 2021, Siemens Energy, a Germany-based gas and power production company, launched SenseSolution with SenseSolution technology, which is a power transmission solution with cloud connectivity and a dedicated app for its operations. To assist operators in evaluating, monitoring, and supporting system operations in real-time, it enables the secure transmission of substation data to the cloud. One of SenseSolution's unique features is that it sends all accessible data from substations to a cloud-based platform so that operators can explore different applications and dashboards to better understand the condition of a system at any given time.

Global Transmission Sales Market Segments

The global transmission sales market is segmented:

By Type: Reciprocating, Rotary, Centrifugal, Axial Flow

By Compression Media: Air Compressor, Gas Compressor

By Application: Artificial Lift, Gas Processing Station, LNG and FPS, Storage and Facilities, Other Application

By End-User: Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Water and Wastewater Management, Other End User

By Geography: The transmission sales global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., PJSC Gazprom, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Allison Transmission, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mister Transmission Ltd., Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission, ABB Group, Schaeffler Technologies

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

