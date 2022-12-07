Demand for Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market Size & Share will Hit USD 1968.45 Million by 2028- Zion Market Research
The growing urban population and vitamin supplement market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during coming period”NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vitamin D ingredients market size was worth around USD 1,403.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,968.45 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.80 percent over the forecast period. The global vitamin D component market benefits from favorable regulatory guidelines for trading vitamin D components, allowing vitamin D manufacturers to sell their products with fewer restrictions. Pharmaceutical companies benefit greatly from these because they can easily sell products that contain vitamin D ingredients. In addition, increasing regulatory efforts to promote the benefits associated with the use of vitamin D products are driving the global vitamin D component market. As a result, there is an increasing need for vitamin D ingredients in many food applications. Key players functioning in the global vitamin D ingredients market include Synthesia, Koninkljike DSM N.V, BASF Se, Fermenta Biotech Ltd, PHW Group, Bio-Tech Pharmacal, McKinley Resources Inc, Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co Ltd, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Stabicoat Vitamins, and others.
The global vitamin D ingredients market is segregated based on product type, source, application, form, and region. By product type, the market is divided into Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3. Among these, the vitamin D2 segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. By source, the market is classified into eggs, milk, fish, fruits, plant, vegetables, animals, and others (fungi, microalgae, yeast, plants, etc.) Over the forecast period, the plant and vegetable segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate. Based on application, the market is classified into beverages, food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, pet food & animal feed, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment dominates the market. By form, the market is divided into resin, powder, and liquid. Over the forecast period, the powder segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate. Manufacturers favor the powder form of vitamin D because it is more stable, easier to handle & store, and can be used in a wide range of products. The majority of vitamin D on the market is synthetic. Vitamins D2 and D3 are primarily found as white crystals with limited solubility in vegetable oil. When compared to vitamin D2, the vitamin D3 counterpart is more stable.
Recent developments:
In January 2019, Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co., Ltd., and DSM signed an agreement to purchase and sell cholesterol. Cholesterol is used to produce vitamin D3. This agreement would help the company to increase its overall capacity and productivity of Vitamin D.
In January 2019, Fermenta Biotech Limited (India) achieved a 99-12 months hire settlement to accumulate land of approximately 40,000 square meters from the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) authority Ankleshwar, Sayaka, for destiny expansion. The organization's objective is to begin production with the aid of using the cease of 2020.
The global vitamin D ingredients market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type:
Vitamin D2
Vitamin D3
By Source:
Eggs
Milk
Fish
Fruits, Plant, and Vegetables
Animals
Others (Fungi, Microalgae, Yeast, Plants, etc.)
By Application:
Beverages
Food
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Pet Food & Animal Feed
Others
By Form:
Resin
Powder
Liquid
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Insights
The global vitamin D ingredients market was worth around USD 1,403.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1968.45 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.80 percent over the forecast period.
The increasing world population with urbanization and the demand for health-promoting ingredients is growing rapidly, driving market growth.
The nominal impact of vitamin D supplements on disease prevention is expected to impede the growth of the vitamin D ingredients market.
The pharmaceutical segment is widely used in dietary supplements, injections, and capsules and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
With the presence of major market players in the North American market, improvements in vitamin D-rich foods are expected to positively impact the industry.
Vitamin D Ingredients Market: Growth Drivers
Rising government initiatives for advertisement for promoting the intake of vitamin D will boost market growth.
Increasing government initiatives in the form of advertisements to promote vitamin D intake are expected to drive market growth for global vitamin D ingredients during the forecast period. In recent years, recommendations for vitamin D intake for all age groups and pregnant women have been published by the US FDA, EFSA, NIH, and many other regulatory agencies and government agencies. As a result, regulators are aware of the importance of vitamin D intake and the issues associated with vitamin D deficiency. As a result, regulators have begun issuing recommendations for taking supplements, especially vitamin D, to help people achieve a better lifestyle and health.
Market Dynamics:
The changing consumer patterns in terms of Market Competition, due to the influence of western culture have also fueled the demand for the vitamin D market. New product development, high investment in R&D, and growing demand in the developing world are growth opportunities for the Agriculture, Chemical Industry, Textile Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Other industries. The vitamin D Market report presents a Primary overview of the vitamin D Market with recent Trends, Product types, as well as definitions, Top Manufacturers, applications, business chain structure, and developing methods. To estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage share split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
