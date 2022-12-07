Automation Motion Controllers Market Forecast Report | Global Size, Share, Analysis And Revenue Research by 2028

Douglas Insights

Major players covered into report are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Moog Inc, Autonics Corporation, Omron Corporation, ESA S.p.a, Siemens AG, Emerson SA.

Automation Motion controllers have become an integral part of the automation industryion industry. These devices serve a diverse array of applications in a variety of end-use industries around the world. Due to the increased reliance of industries on process and plant automation, the market for motion controllers has grown significantly over the past two decades. Emerging as a specialized unit for motion control, motion controllers have progressed to become PC- and PLC-integrated (programmable logic controllers). As a result, motion controllers are increasingly utilized in applications ranging from point-to-point pick-and-place systems to complex automation systems.

Based on axis type, the global automation motion controller market has been divided into multi-axis motion controllers and single-axis motion controllers. The segment of multi-axis motion controllers generated the most revenue and volume in 2018 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Due to the need for an additional or external power source, the market for single-axis motion controllers is anticipated to experience sluggish growth during the forecast period. Multi-axis motion controllers, on the other hand, feature exceptionally low power consumption due to the utilization of centralized power units.

Key Players: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Moog Inc., Autonics Corporation, Omron Corporation, ESA S.p.A., Siemens AG, Emerson SA, AMK Group, Bonfiglioli, Delta Group, Nidec Motor Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Faulhaber Group, Schneider Electric



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a slowdown in the global economy. The automotive industry is one of the worst affected sectors due to the lockdown and restrictions on the movement of people and goods. The production of vehicles has come to a standstill in many countries, and this is likely to have a significant impact on the market for automation motion controllers.

The demand for automation motion controllers is directly linked to the production of vehicles. With the automotive industry facing tough times, the demand for automation motion controllers is expected to decline in the short term. However, the long-term outlook for the market remains positive, as the automotive industry is expected to recover from the impact of COVID-19 in the coming years.



Report Coverage:

This report on the automation motion controllers market provides detailed analysis on the market trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and competitive landscape. The study categorizes the automation motion controllers market into segments such as by type, by end-user industry, and by geography. The Automation Motion Controllers Market report also provides detailed analysis of the key players operating in this market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including its drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also offers a competitive landscape of the market with respect to key players, types, applications, and regions.



The following segments are covered in the report:

Segment by Type

• Closed Loop Control

• Open Loop Control



Segment by Application

• Industrial Robotics

• Packaging and Printing

• Machine Automation

• Automotive

• Other Industrial



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID 19 impact analysis on the global automation motion controllers market industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automation motion controller market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the market for automation motion controllers?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the automation motion controller market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on the automation motion controller market and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of the automation motion controller market across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1 Automation Motion Controllers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automation Motion Controllers

1.2 Automation Motion Controllers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automation Motion Controllers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Closed Loop Control

1.2.3 Open Loop Control

1.3 Automation Motion Controllers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automation Motion Controllers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Industrial Robotics

1.3.3 Packaging & Printing

1.3.4 Machine Automation

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Other Industrial

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automation Motion Controllers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Automation Motion Controllers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automation Motion Controllers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Automation Motion Controllers Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Automation Motion Controllers Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Automation Motion Controllers Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Automation Motion Controllers Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automation Motion Controllers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Automation Motion Controllers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Automation Motion Controllers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automation Motion Controllers Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Automation Motion Controllers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automation Motion Controllers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automation Motion Controllers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automation Motion Controllers Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automation Motion Controllers Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Automation Motion Controllers Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Automation Motion Controllers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Automation Motion Controllers Production

3.4.1 North America Automation Motion Controllers Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Automation Motion Controllers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Automation Motion Controllers Production

3.5.1 Europe Automation Motion Controllers Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Automation Motion Controllers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Automation Motion Controllers Production

3.6.1 China Automation Motion Controllers Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Automation Motion Controllers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Automation Motion Controllers Production

3.7.1 Japan Automation Motion Controllers Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Automation Motion Controllers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Automation Motion Controllers Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automation Motion Controllers Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automation Motion Controllers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automation Motion Controllers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automation Motion Controllers Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automation Motion Controllers Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automation Motion Controllers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automation Motion Controllers Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Automation Motion Controllers Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Automation Motion Controllers Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Automation Motion Controllers Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Automation Motion Controllers Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Automation Motion Controllers Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Automation Motion Controllers Price by Application (2017-2022)

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.



