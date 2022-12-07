The Carl Kruse Blog Invites All To The Upcoming Screening of “A Life’s Work” Featuring SETI Founder Jill Tarter
What is it like to dedicate your life to work that won't be completed in your lifetime?MIAMI, FL, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carl Kruse Blog invites all to a virtual movie night on December 9, 2022 of the documentary film "A Life's Work."
Fifteen years ago, filmmaker David Licata focused on four projects and the people behind them in an effort to answer the question: What's it like to dedicate your life to work that won't be completed in your lifetime?
One of the subjects of the film is Jill Tarter, founder of the SETI Institute and an icon in the search for life beyond Earth.
Join other members of the SETI Institute along with Seth Shostak who will host the screening with special guests Jill Tarter and Director David Licata.
The viewing starts at 7pm Pacific U.S. Time and is free but reservations are required and can be done so here.
Jill Tarter served as Project Scientist for NASA’s SETI program, the High Resolution Microwave Survey, and has conducted numerous observational programs at radio observatories worldwide. Since the termination of funding for NASA’s SETI program in 1993, she has served in a leadership role to secure private funding to continue exploratory science. Many people are familiar with her work as portrayed by Jodie Foster in the movie Contact.
David Licata is a filmmaker and writer. His films have screened at festivals internationally, including the Tribeca Film Festival. His writing has appeared in The Literary Review, Pilgrimage, Word Riot, Sole Literary Journal, Hitotoki, Boston Literary Magazine, and others.
Seth Shostak is a senior Astronomer and SETI Institute Fellow. For much of his career, Seth conducted radio astronomy research on galaxies. He is also the host of the SETI Institute's radio program and podcast, Big Picture Science.
The SETI Institute in Mountain View, California, is the world's preeminent organization focused on the scientific search for extraterrestrial intelligence. Its more than 100 research scientists investigate the nature of the universe and the prevalence of life beyond earth.
Since 2015, the CarlKruse.org blog has highlighted non-profit organizations and people making the world a better place. The blog has sponsored several SETI Talks and frequently highlights developments in SETI. Blog members were involved in the SETI@Home project and closely follow scientific research related to SETI, planetary exploration, artificial intelligence and computer science.
