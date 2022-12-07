The G-Med “Coffee Room”; Answering the Need from Physicians
A pioneering arena for doctors to talk about anything and everything non-medical, all within a gated physician-only platformLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The G-Med platform is a place for physicians-only from around the world to organically collaborate to solve patient cases, network around medical conferences and sponsored peer-to-peer medical education, and, most importantly, and especially relevant in the Covid era - discuss real world medicine.
But the G-Med platform is mountains deeper than that.
We are the number one destination for physicians from over 160 countries, both for medical and non-medical. Our motto is “Where Physicians Are”. It is in this spirit that we are honored to announce our newest addition to the G-Med platform: “The G-Med Coffee Room” portal.
This coffee room, analogous to a Starbucks, Tim Hortons or Costa Coffee is a perfect medium for physicians to talk about the non-medical issues of the day or to just simply shoot the breeze.
Here are some examples:
“I’m looking to join a clinic in location X. Does anybody know of a connection?”
“What is your experience in the fee-for-service health insurance reimbursement?”
“Delivering bad news: How should I do it?”
“What do I tell a pregnant alcoholic”
“Why don’t patients listen?”
“I have pandemic stress. What are some creative outlets for me”?
“I’m burnt out. I’ve been working ER for the last 10 years. What should my next career move be?”
“Why do depressed physicians suffer in silence”
“Music in the OR: Why?”
It’s about physicians communicating what’s on their mind and talking about it with other physicians, thereby unearthing the infinite power of a global physician-only medical community. To quote Charles Kettering; “A problem well stated is a problem half-solved”. And while having an online coffee room for physicians may come from a relatively simple concept, it comes with vast benefits to physicians.
To quote Hagar Mordoch, the co-founder of G-Med; “the G-Med platform is set up as a focal one-stop-shop for physicians for everything medical. However, after speaking to countless physicians and hearing their stories as well as the stories of their coworkers and their vital need for a gated space to talk with other doctors about the non-medical or the “other side” of medicine, I knew that something had to be done, and be done with haste. With physician suicide, depression and addiction at an all-time high, we understood the pressing need for physicians to talk to each other in a safe and trusted environment and within one month of the coffee room portal opening, I have had so much positive and meaningful feedback from physicians and that means everything to me”.
G-Med is proud to provide this space for physicians for all of our 1.5+ million physicians, encompassing over 160 countries in over 100 specialties and subspecialties.
