Medical Electronics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Medical Electronics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Medical Electronics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical electronics market size is expected to grow from $73.82 billion in 2021 to $83.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s medical electronics market research the market is expected to grow to $135.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%. The rise in the geriatric population and increasing life expectancy are expected to propel the growth of the medical electronics market going forward.

The medical electronics market consists of sales of medical electronics products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in a variety of medical procedures, including surgery, anaesthetic management, therapy, research, and heart control, with the help of medical electronic instruments and equipment. Medical electronics refers to the study of electronic tools and equipment used in medical diagnosis and treatment.

Innovations in medical electronics are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical electronics market. Major companies operating in the medical electronics market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the market.

By Component: Sensors, Batteries, Displays, MPUs or MCUs, Memory Chips

By Device Classification: Class I, Class II, Class III

By Medical Procedure: Non-Invasive, Minimally Invasive, Invasive

By Application: Medical Imaging, Clinical, Diagnostic, and Therapeutics, Patient Monitoring, Flow Measurement, Cardiology, Other Applications

By End User Products: Diagnostic and Imaging Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Medical Implantable Devices, Ventilators and RGM Equipment

By Geography: The global medical electronics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Analog Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Mouser Electronics, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Semiconductor Components Industries, Digi-Key Electronics, Tekscan Inc., First Sensor AG, General Electric Company, Vucomp, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, Hologic Inc., TE Connectivity, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

