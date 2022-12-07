JAPANESE PROGRESSIVE POP BAND JYOCHO ALBUM LET’S PROMISE TO BE HAPPY TOPSHELF RECORDS LP PRE-ORDER BEGINS ON DEC 7

album cover art for Let’s Promise to Be Happy JYOCHO artist image illustrated by Junji Ito

JYOCHO NEWEST ALBUM 'LET’S PROMISE TO BE HAPPY' TOPSHELF RECORDS LP PRE-ORDER BEGINS ON DEC 7 PORTER ROBINSON GIVES A QUOTE FOR OBI STRIP FOR VINYL

JYOCHO make music that is one-of-a-kind. Daijiro Nakagawa's projects always feel so wistful and effortlessly beautiful, never getting lost in their own complexity but instead always enriched by it.” — Porter Robinson

KYOTO, JAPAN, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese progressive pop, indie rock band JYOCHO is set to release their newest full-length album, Let’s Promise to Be Happy via Topshelf Records and the vinyl pre-order has begun on December 7th, the 6th anniversary of the band formation.The eight-track project was written and produced by founding member Daijiro Nakagawa and recorded in Japan at StudioSHIKARI and Studio 246 KYOTO.In August 2022, the band announced “All the Same” would be the ending theme song for the Japanese TV anime series, Banished From the Brave Man’s Group, I Decided to Lead a Slow Life in the Back Country, which was introduced at New York Comic Con in October and started airing that same month. Anime News Network (8/30/21) praised “All the Same” as “…an impressive acoustic guitar melody and flute tone…The song's technical yet spacious and majestic sound adds beautiful colors to the ending.” The full-length version of the single was released Nov. 10th, 2021, accompanied by the premiere of its official music videoPorter Robinson likes JYOCHO and Daijiro Nakagawa’s music and shares a quote, for the obi strip coming with the Topshelf Records vinyl, saying “JYOCHO make music that is one-of-a-kind. Daijiro Nakagawa's projects always feel so wistful and effortlessly beautiful, never getting lost in their own complexity but instead always enriched by it. "The End of Sorrow" makes me feel something I can't describe.”The LP pre-order begins at 7:00a.m on December 7th(EST).JYOCHO is releasing a new EP “As the Gods Say e.p” digitally via No Big Deal Records on January 20, 2022, featuring the self-titled track chosen as the theme song for the Netflix series Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. In celebration of the new EP release, JYOCHO has revealed their new artist image illustrated by Junji Ito.And they will be having two performances in Japan: February 4th at Shibuya WWWX in Tokyo with a Topshelf-mate band, LITE, and February 18th at UMEDA Shangri-La in Osaka with another band from Kyoto, jizue.Album Tracklist:1. New Reminiscences2. All the Same3. Gather the Lights4. Stay in the Circle5. Turn into the Blue6. The End of Sorrow7. Measure the Dawn8. Never ForgetAbout JYOCHO:Kyoto, Japan-based progressive pop, indie rock band JYOCHO (meaning “emotion,” “mood,” and “atmosphere” in Japanese) was founded in 2016 as a solo project by guitarist Daijiro Nakagawa (formerly of Japanese math rock band Uchu Conbini) before evolving into a full band known for their highly sophisticated and technical sound (featuring guitars, bass, drums, a beautiful flute, and angelic female vocals), well-received by music lovers all over the world, especially in the U.S.JYOCHO released their debut album, a prayer in vain (December 7, 2016), followed by their second project, Day in the Bluish House (September 13, 2017), which showcased the band’s tight cohesion and garnered international praise from UK’s Prog Magazine, who shared “…a welcome reminder of just what a virtuoso-level modern guitar band looks like. While their debut release a prayer in vain picked up from where Uchu Conbini left off, this release takes the foot off the gas, representing a greater diversity of moods. As with fellow rising Japanese math poppers Tricot, the question of how they manage to fit vocals into music so intricate is anybody’s guess.” (12/18/17)JYOCHO made their live performance debut in Toronto in 2017 and continued to support their first two albums on tour, performing across Canada, before dropping the fan favorite A Parallel Universe EP (March 21, 2018), featuring the self-titled track chosen as the theme song for the anime TV series Junji Ito Collection. Capitalizing on the EP’s success, the group would go onto release their third full-length album, the beautiful cycle of terminal (released December 5, 2018), followed by the release of their second EP, a perfect triangle, rising sun human (October 9, 2019). Marking JYOCHO’s sixth release and first in three years, the new eight-track full-length album Let’s Promise to Be Happy is due out February 16th on No Big Deal Records. JYOCHO is releasing As the Gods Say EP (January 20, 2022), featuring the self-titled track chosen as the theme song for the Netflix series Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre.Since 2016, JYOCHO’s popularity has grown rapidly worldwide, allowing the band to perform live not only in Japan and Canada, but also in China, Singapore, and the Philippines. In 2021, Porter Robinson asked the group to perform at his Second Sky Festival in Berkley, CA but their appearance was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In interviewing the band last August, The Glow proclaimed, “Few bands can claim to be the flagbearers of contemporary Japanese math rock with quite the same confidence as JYOCHO. Their spiraling, hypnotic blend of progressive rock and hooky pop is clearly descended from math rock’s rich, lengthy history in Japan, yet it also forges a new path for the genre, distinct from the group’s peers. Daijiro Nakagawa orchestrates the group’s delicately jaunty and melodically overflowing compositions, an escalation of the sounds and styles of his previous outfit Uchu Conbini. Nakagawa’s tracks capture the rhythmic variety and complexity of math rock but also show an affinity for Midwest Emo, the American emo offshoot distinguished by its arpeggiated guitars and heavy indie rock influence. JYOCHO’s arpeggios weave texture while the depth of instrumentation, particularly Hachi’s [Yuuki Hayashi] flute, gives the music almost a pastoral, folk-like feel. Too complex to be described as simply ‘pretty’ or ‘serene,’ the group offer an escapist vision of math rock in one of its newest and most essential forms.”Click here to listen to an introductory playlist, “JYOCHO 101,” curated by the band with essential songs, https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1FMKI4zClXynWjn4QZCNbB?si=2ae490cb06c74571and click here for Spotify’s “This Is JYOCHO” playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DZ06evO465MDn?si=cbc894fa72fe450c About No Big Deal Records:Founded in 2012 as part of Japanese label Nippon Columbia and celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, No Big Deal Records is an independent record label and production company based in Japan.

JYOCHO - All the Same Music Video