Jijo Sengupta Debuts First Bengali and Spanish Fusion Music Video

Ace film director is breaking barriers of regions using the first ever music video that fuses Bengali and Spanish.

The world is filled with thousands of cultures, each with its own unique attributes that adds a lot of color to everyday life. However, it can be difficult finding a link between two cultures so as to portray them both in the same positive light, without negating one or the other. While some gifted hands have been successful at this task, others have had no such luck. Fortunately, Anannya Sengupta aka Jijo belongs to the latter category and he is making a difference with his talents.

Jijo Sengupta is an ace film director that is currently responsible for a music video that specially fuses both the Bengali and Spanish cultures in a wholesome and positive way. This unique combination, which is the first of its kind anywhere in the world, is Jijo’s attempt at finding a link between two distinct cultures.

The unique video is made in the form of live action and animation to keep viewers interested and entertained for the entirety of the song. Jijo also uses a distinct Hollywood and Bollywood mix of approach that sets this music video apart from others out there.

In the end, Jijo hopes that this groundbreaking work will lead to breaking barriers between both regions while also inspiring others to attempt the same feat.

Apart from being a film director, Jijo Sengupta also works as a rapper, film producer, and CGI and VFX specialist. To keep up with Jijo and his numerous work, do follow him on Instagram.

