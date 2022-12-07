SEQSTER Named to the 2022 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List for the Second Consecutive Year

SEQSTER recognized for Powering Pharma & Life Sciences Industry with Patient-Centric Interoperability & Real-Time Real World Data

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CB Insights today named SEQSTER to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year’s Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year’s winners.”

“It is an incredible honor to be awarded the prestigious CB Insights Digital Health 150 and to be recognized as a leader in interoperability, data, and analytics for the second consecutive year. SEQSTER’s groundbreaking enterprise operating system has been utilized by leading global pharma companies, CROs, and life science stakeholders to onboard patients, obtain consent, and connect to their longitudinal health profile. SEQSTER’s technology powers clinical studies and patient registries of global life science companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, UBC, and National Pancreas Foundation. These enterprises benefit from SEQSTER’s ability to instantly connect study participants to all of their health data and rapidly scale to create deep data lakes. The Digital Health 150 award and such partnerships are strong indications that patient-centric Real World Data is becoming the industry standard for Real World Data acquisition. We are committed to continue impacting patient lives at scale and proving that Health Data is Medicine,” said Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of SEQSTER.

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team selected these 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.



In 2022, SEQSTER achieved several important milestones, including our multi-year agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, UBC, and National Pancreas Foundation (NPF):

SEQSTER 3-Year Partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim

SEQSTER Powers AbbVie Research Collaborative

SEQSTER + TAKEDA Partnership

SEQSTER + UBC Partnership

SEQSTER + National Pancreas Foundation Partnership

SEQSTER puts the patient at the center of a clinical trial/study and their data, while providing a Digital Front Door to automate Real World Data collection, visualization, and sharing. Patients are able to access their longitudinal health profile in one place, and consent to share it with life science stakeholders running trials. Researchers are able to benefit from regulatory grade Real World Data to improve their Real World Evidence (RWE), Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR), and accelerate drug development.



Quick facts on the 2022 Digital Health 150:



● Equity funding and deals: Since 2017, this year's Digital Health 150 winners have raised around $5.6B in equity funding across 378 deals. This includes approximately $1.6B raised across 85 deals in 2022 YTD alone.

● Unicorns: This year's list includes only 5 unicorns with a $1B+ valuation, around 3% of the total list. For comparison, last year's list contained 17. This tracks with a broader drop in new unicorns across sectors in 2022

● Global Reach: Winners in this year's Digital Health 150 span 18 countries across 5 continents. A quarter (25%) are headquartered outside of the US — the most in the history of our list. While the US still leads, the UK comes in second with 9 winners, followed by Canada with 5 and Brazil with 3.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

ABOUT SEQSTER

Seqster is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

Seqster has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, Seqster provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum. Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more about the Seqster Operating System for Patient Registries, Clinical Studies and the Digital Front Door, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.