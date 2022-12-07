Submit Release
Carper Commends EPA Guidance for States to Limit PFAS Pollution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), today issued the following statement on a memorandum issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to state environmental agencies to limit the discharge of PFAS pollution into our nation’s waters:

“As a recovering governor, I welcome this move by EPA to incorporate the lessons learned by our states into their guidance on addressing PFAS contamination. With these crucial and effective interventions, more states will be able to substantially reduce the levels of PFAS entering their wastewater and stormwater systems. The information generated through this guidance will also provide EPA and states with a solid foundation for future actions to better protect communities and our environment from these harmful forever chemicals.”

