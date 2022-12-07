EisnerAmper Named a 2022 “Outstanding Turnaround Firm”

EisnerAmper was named an “Outstanding Turnaround Firm” by Turnarounds & Workouts, a monthly newsletter that tracks distressed business news throughout the country and has been serving corporate restructuring professionals since 1987.

The annual list spotlights the people and firms that provide on-site management and make the day-to-day business decisions at distressed companies.

The EisnerAmper Bankruptcy and Restructuring Team earned this accolade for its work on:

The transfer and relocation of 358 residents at the Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in NJ

A contract compliance assessment for a multi-jurisdictional consumer products manufacturer

Functioning as an integrity oversight monitor for a large quasi-government entity

Consulting for government-administered programs such as the Employee Retention Credit and the Paycheck Protection Program

“We’re honored to be included on Turnaround & Workout’s annual list of outstanding turnaround firms,” said Allen Wilen, Partner and National Director of EisnerAmper’s Financial Advisory Services Group. “Over the past few years, our group has experienced tremendous growth through helping our clients navigate these often complex and difficult processes. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

See the full list of award winners in the November 2022 issue of Turnarounds & Workouts.