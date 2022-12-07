YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY Held The 2022 SYMPOSIUM In Boracay Island
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty held event in Boracay Island to recognize the hard work its staff had been putting in the whole year.
Our administrative staff team and managers are the backbone of our real estate business, and we take pride in rewarding them for the hard work they put in all year round”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) hosted its 2022 Symposium and the year-end 'Best of the Best Awards banquets to honor top-performing YHSGR administrative staff team and managers. The YHSGR associates attended the symposium in a world-class resort in Boracay Island that offers a stunning view of the sea from the grounds of the resort.
— Rudy L. Kusuma
Certificates of recognition were presented to top performers, including Angelica Listing, Feleen Esmedia, and Lovely Anne Hanopol, for being the second-mile service champion. At the same time, Regine Balasaabas was rewarded with the title of Kaizen champion because of her dedication to continuous improvement. While Margeret Ly was awarded the most valuable player and the Alpha closer award.
Speaking on occasion, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy L. Kusuma said, "Our administrative staff team and managers are the backbone of our real estate business, and we take pride in rewarding them for the hard work they put in all year round. Our company-wide events are part of our commitment to being one of the best workplaces."
The certification ceremony continued with Roche Lubguban being recognized as a triumphant team player, while Maria Diana Sassis and Anna Joy Trabadillo won the cognizant collaborator certificates. Moreover, Melani Maniega was awarded the certification for amazing ace of initiative, while Raymond Rubi was given for inquisitive raven. At the same time, Rhonne Namacpacan and Jacqueline Gison won the elite talent spotter award for recruiting the best talent in the country. Last but not least, Feleen Esmedia won the prima appointment letter for her hard work all year.
YHSGR Accountability Coach Roche "Ro" Lubguban reflected back on the importance of each position at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty administrative staff team and reminded everyone to “focus on the right priorities at the right time to not be overwhelmed; have a complete understanding of each position in the team, know your personal WHY - deep motivation, and know your people - their WHYs… and GO SERVE BIG!”
“Consistency is the key. One should make sure that we don't stop until we reach our daily goals. We need to factor in 50% error in our breakdown of daily goals since it is expected that something unfortunate may happen, thus preventing us from reaching our goals. These are the things we need to replicate during our one on one sessions with our associates so that they can benefit from the lessons we have gained during the symposium,” noted YHSGR Accountability Coach Jennylyn P. Santos. “We should have the appropriate mindset and mental toughness in reaching our goals. The only person we need to compete against is ourselves. We should be a better version of ourselves daily, carefully keeping the good experiences and learning from the bad ones. In everything we do, we should always choose kindness, no need to badmouth and compare yourselves with others. After all, our WHYs are entirely different from each other so we cannot use our pre-set goals to all our agents. We need to make sure that we understand their whys so we can effectively motivate them to succeed.”
YHSGR Executive Assistant Glen Gilbuena shared his takeaways, such as “Second-Mile Service- It always starts at the first mile. You can't reach the second mile if you haven't started your first mile!” The 3 Pillars To Design Your Best Life Ever: Focus, Passion, and Mental Toughness.
The associates had a great time with their families and experienced Boracay Island's crystal-clear waters and powder-white sand at the Henann Regency. The beautiful resort featured landscaped gardens, Mediterranean-inspired architecture, and an expansive beachfront. The following two banquets will be held in December in California for other top performers.
The company is continuously looking for qualified and prospective real estate agents to apply to join the team. The agency offers pro-business growth systems, cutting-edge lead generation technology, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. Agents who would like to join the team can learn more at https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/.
About the company
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate by its CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma. Their commitment to its philosophies has enabled it to sell over 5,000 homes totaling more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions. Moreover, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has named an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other