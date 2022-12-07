Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,524 in the last 365 days.

Darry Ring to Hold Couple Challenge Contest in Paris on December 14

DR Couple Challenge

DR Couple Challenge

Darry Ring (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301177)

PARIS, FRANCE, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darry Ring (DR), unique for its brand culture of “One Ring One Life One Love”, is going to hold DR Couple Challenge Contest at its local diamond store in Paris from December 14 to 24.

Darry Ring is a luxury jewelry brand that celebrates true love. It is committed to creating a world full of love, trust and commitment through its unique brand rule of One Can Only Buy A DR Diamond Ring in A Lifetime. “The Darry Ring Paris event is a way to spread the true love culture of Darry Ring,” said Tina Lee, the marketing manager of the company, “and to create more precious Christmas memories for couples.”

However, the optimal point of the event, from their official statement, is to assist couples in building couple goals to get to know each other better and make their relationship stronger.

“Couple goals are an important thing to include in every relationship.” Tina Lee continues, “Setting couple goals together through DR Couple Challenge is a great way to ensure that couples are on the same page, because it allows both partners to express their desires and work together to maintain a healthy relationship.”

About the DR Couple Challenge
According to Darry Ring, the host will ask the participating couples 10 questions focused on the couple goals during the challenge. If couples give the same answer at the same time, they will be awarded points.

Among the 20 couples participating that day, the couple with the highest score will win a $100 gift card and each participating couple will get special Darry Ring couple cups.

It is said that if couples are not satisfied with the results, they can get up to 3 additional challenges through posting an Instagram, posting a video on TikTok, referring friends to participate, etc. For more details, check their campaign rules.

Moreover, any couple who visits the Darry Ring Paris store to ask for information about the DR Couple Challenge will also receive a Darry Ring Bag of Answers as a thank you. It is to show DR’s care for every couple who believes in true love.

Ways to Participate the DR Couple Challenge
Any couple interested in the Darry Ring Paris event can inquire in-store or contact online customer service from its official website to qualify.

Date of Event: December 14 to December 24 (10:00 to 12:30, 13:30 to 19:00, GMT+1)
Location of Event: Darry Ring, Carrousel du Louvre, 99 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris

About Darry Ring
Darry Ring is a high-end jewelry brand that specializes in diamond engagement rings and wedding bands. Since its inception in 2010, Darry Ring has set up a unique brand culture that Once In A Lifetime Diamond For Your Once In A Lifetime Love, which is designed to encourage people to express love and make a lifetime commitment. The unique brand culture has quickly set Darry Ring apart from other similar brands and is considered the most romantic rule in the world.

Yibing Liu
Darry Ring
+33 9 86 41 43 00
clientcare@darryring.com

You just read:

Darry Ring to Hold Couple Challenge Contest in Paris on December 14

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.