Darry Ring to Hold Couple Challenge Contest in Paris on December 14
Darry Ring (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301177)PARIS, FRANCE, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darry Ring (DR), unique for its brand culture of “One Ring One Life One Love”, is going to hold DR Couple Challenge Contest at its local diamond store in Paris from December 14 to 24.
Darry Ring is a luxury jewelry brand that celebrates true love. It is committed to creating a world full of love, trust and commitment through its unique brand rule of One Can Only Buy A DR Diamond Ring in A Lifetime. “The Darry Ring Paris event is a way to spread the true love culture of Darry Ring,” said Tina Lee, the marketing manager of the company, “and to create more precious Christmas memories for couples.”
However, the optimal point of the event, from their official statement, is to assist couples in building couple goals to get to know each other better and make their relationship stronger.
“Couple goals are an important thing to include in every relationship.” Tina Lee continues, “Setting couple goals together through DR Couple Challenge is a great way to ensure that couples are on the same page, because it allows both partners to express their desires and work together to maintain a healthy relationship.”
About the DR Couple Challenge
According to Darry Ring, the host will ask the participating couples 10 questions focused on the couple goals during the challenge. If couples give the same answer at the same time, they will be awarded points.
Among the 20 couples participating that day, the couple with the highest score will win a $100 gift card and each participating couple will get special Darry Ring couple cups.
It is said that if couples are not satisfied with the results, they can get up to 3 additional challenges through posting an Instagram, posting a video on TikTok, referring friends to participate, etc. For more details, check their campaign rules.
Moreover, any couple who visits the Darry Ring Paris store to ask for information about the DR Couple Challenge will also receive a Darry Ring Bag of Answers as a thank you. It is to show DR’s care for every couple who believes in true love.
Ways to Participate the DR Couple Challenge
Any couple interested in the Darry Ring Paris event can inquire in-store or contact online customer service from its official website to qualify.
Date of Event: December 14 to December 24 (10:00 to 12:30, 13:30 to 19:00, GMT+1)
Location of Event: Darry Ring, Carrousel du Louvre, 99 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris
About Darry Ring
Darry Ring is a high-end jewelry brand that specializes in diamond engagement rings and wedding bands. Since its inception in 2010, Darry Ring has set up a unique brand culture that Once In A Lifetime Diamond For Your Once In A Lifetime Love, which is designed to encourage people to express love and make a lifetime commitment. The unique brand culture has quickly set Darry Ring apart from other similar brands and is considered the most romantic rule in the world.
Yibing Liu
Darry Ring
+33 9 86 41 43 00
clientcare@darryring.com