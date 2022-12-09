WINNERS ANNOUNCED: Global Fine Wine Challenge 2022. Canadian wines shine, Australia wins ‘Nation of Show’
The Global Fine Wine Challenge 2022 results are out revealing impressive wins for Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and America - big surprises from Canada.
These wines have been through many major competitions and reviews prior to being selected. That’s a lot of palates before us. These wines represent the very best of the best from New World producers”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full results from the Global Fine Wine Challenge 2022 have been released today (9 December), revealing impressive wins for specialist fine wine producers across the established participating nations – Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, as well as some very welcome surprises from our most recent addition to the Challenge - Canada.
— Ross Anderson, Director - GFWC 2022
Judging took place over four days in Sydney in early November, where Trophy, Double Gold and Gold medal-winning wines were selected from the 600 entries. On the final day, White Wine of Show, Red Wine of Show and Wine of Show were awarded from the 20 Class winners.
Only 20 wines were awarded a prestigious Trophy medal. There were also 23 Runner-Up Double Gold, 88 Double Gold and 104 Gold medals awarded, making up 36% of the total wines tasted.
The GFWC has a track record of causing some upsets – and 2022 proved no exception.
Canada recorded their best medal haul to date, with 4 Trophies, 7 Runner-up Double Golds, 11 Double Golds and 17 Golds for a total of 39 medals. Trophies were awarded to Gray Monk Odyssey Pinot Gris 2021, Burrowing Owl Estate Winery Syrah 2019, Mission Hill Family Estate Vista’s Edge Cabernet Franc 2020 and Pillitteri Estates Family Reserve Riesling Icewine 2017.
Australia was in dominant form with 6 Trophies, 7 Runner-up Double Golds, 29 Double Golds and 17 Golds. Trophies were awarded to Naked Run Place in Time Sevenhill Riesling 2017, Thompson Estate ‘The Specialist’ Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, Hentley Farm ‘Old Legend’ Grenache 2021 and Seppeltsfield Wines Para Rare NV. Deep Woods Estate Reserve Chardonnay 2021 was awarded both Trophy and White Wine of Show, whilst Arras Museum Release Blanc de Blanc 2001 won Trophy in the Sparkling class and claimed Wine of Show – the top award for 2022.
South Africa continued to secure the Non-Aromatic white wine class with an impressive line-up of Chenin Blancs, and secured 2 Trophies, 2 Runner-up Double Golds, 17 Double Golds and 23 Golds. Trophies were awarded to Vrede en Lust Single Vineyard Kogelberg Chenin Blanc 2020 and Elgin Vintners Merlot 2019.
New Zealand were ever consistent, with 4 Trophies, 4 Runner-up Double Golds, 17 Double Golds and 22 Golds. Trophies were awarded to Johanneshof Cellars Gewurztraminer 2022, Villa Maria SV Taylors Pass Sauvignon Blanc 2021, The Darling Rosé Pinot Noir 2021 and Akarua Pinot Noir 2020, which also took out Red Wine of Show 2022.
Americas nominations were in new hands for 2022 and split between Virginie Boone (California) and Sean Sullivan (Oregon & Washington State). The US secured 4 Trophies, 3 Runner-up Double Golds, 14 Double Golds and 25 Golds. Trophies were awarded to Quady North Pistoleta 2021, Robert Biale Vineyards Black Chicken Zinfandel 2019, L'Ecole No 41 Perigee 2019 and Devison Vintners Above the Flood Grenache Syrah Mourvedre 2020.
“There are few wine competitions in the world that celebrate the best of the best. The winners of the Global Fine Wine Challenge were outstanding wines and beautiful examples of their kind.” Andrew Caillard MW
Established in 2003, the Global Fine Wine Challenge (GFWC), formerly Six Nations Wine Challenge is the New World’s unique wine competition. Unlike other global wine competitions, participation is by invitation only. Wines are selected and invited to represent their respective nations, like the Olympics by leading international wine critics including Christopher Waters (Canada), Michael Fridjhon (South Africa), Huon Hooke (Australia), Bob Campbell MW (New Zealand), Virginie Boone (USA) and Sean Sullivan (USA). Entries are capped at 120 entries per country, and wines are judged across 22 classes. Judged blind by an independent group of Masters of Wine this year including Andrew Caillard MW, Toni Paterson MW and Andrea Pritzker MW, the GFWC is trusted internationally for its unique and rigorous judging process.
Visit globalfine.wine for a full list of winners. Results embargoed until 12:00pm AEST Friday 9th December 2022.
ENDS
The Global Fine Wine Challenge key spokespeople are available for interviews, please use the contact details below to arrange.
Ross Anderson
Global Fine Wine Challenge
+61 431 512 979
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Global Fine Wine Challenge 2022 Results teaser video