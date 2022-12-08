Avaamo Recognized as a Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™ for Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4, 2022
The analyst firm highlights Avaamo’s advanced NLP engine, robust analytics and omni-channel capabilities as key strengths.
With its compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap & vision, and high scalability, the platform has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.”LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, a global leader in Conversational AI for the enterprise, has been recognized as a Leader in “Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4, 2022”. Avaamo, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.
— Ganesh Reddy Bonthu, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
According to Ganesh Reddy Bonthu, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Avaamo platform’s NLU engine, pre-built AI/ML models, conversational intelligence & flow, live agent transfer, deep analytics, and no/low code technology enables IT teams to automate issue resolution related to organization’s IT systems”. Ganesh adds, “Avaamo is capable of catering to the diverse customer needs across industry verticals. With its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap & vision, and product suite with high scalability, the platform has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4 2022.”
Strengths of Avaamo include:
Continued innovation & investments:
Avaamo is investing in the underlying core technology for natural language automation to be able to ingest and infer various forms of unstructured information beyond documents, text, and voice as a part of their plan. Additionally, the company is concentrating on hyper-automation via enterprise skills, as most of its large enterprise clients aim to automate the workplace.
Robust conversational analytics :
Conversational analytics is a key differentiator that converts customer conversations into data and draws useful insights. By offering a single console, Avaamo's conversational analytic tools enable businesses to track, analyze, train, and act on key metrics.
Built-in integrations:
Avaamo has 150+ built-in integrations, making handling multiple user support options through the platform easier. Through Avaamo's conversational AI engine, businesses can streamline complex workflows into simple, conversational interactions across channels, resulting in a sophisticated user experience.
Omni-channel engagement:
Avaamo’s omnichannel engagement feature offers human-like one to one or group conversations. Once the chatbot is trained for web-based chat, organizations can extend the bot to other channels, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and others.
Human-like voice performance:
Avaamo’s AI voice feature assists organizations in customizing their brand voices for quality user interaction. This feature enables businesses to engage audiences effectively, scale with AI voices, and assist multiple regional languages.
“We are honoured being named a Leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in their SPARK Matrix™: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4, 2022. This validates our continued investments and innovation in simplifying IT automation and creating unparalleled user experience”, said Sriram Chakravarthy, CTO of Avaamo. “This recognition is a humble reminder of our focus to deliver enduring value through delightful user experience and cost savings to our customers who deploy Conversational AI to automate employee self service journeys.”
Read the analyst firm’s full analysis of Avaamo from the SPARK Matrix™: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4, 2022 report.
