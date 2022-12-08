Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,787 in the last 365 days.

Avaamo Recognized as a Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™ for Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4, 2022

Avaamo named a Leader in SPARK Matrix™: Chatbots for IT Operations

The analyst firm highlights Avaamo’s advanced NLP engine, robust analytics and omni-channel capabilities as key strengths.

With its compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap & vision, and high scalability, the platform has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.”
— Ganesh Reddy Bonthu, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, a global leader in Conversational AI for the enterprise, has been recognized as a Leader in “Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4, 2022”. Avaamo, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

According to Ganesh Reddy Bonthu, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Avaamo platform’s NLU engine, pre-built AI/ML models, conversational intelligence & flow, live agent transfer, deep analytics, and no/low code technology enables IT teams to automate issue resolution related to organization’s IT systems”. Ganesh adds, “Avaamo is capable of catering to the diverse customer needs across industry verticals. With its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap & vision, and product suite with high scalability, the platform has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4 2022.”

Strengths of Avaamo include:

Continued innovation & investments:
Avaamo is investing in the underlying core technology for natural language automation to be able to ingest and infer various forms of unstructured information beyond documents, text, and voice as a part of their plan. Additionally, the company is concentrating on hyper-automation via enterprise skills, as most of its large enterprise clients aim to automate the workplace.

Robust conversational analytics :
Conversational analytics is a key differentiator that converts customer conversations into data and draws useful insights. By offering a single console, Avaamo's conversational analytic tools enable businesses to track, analyze, train, and act on key metrics.

Built-in integrations:
Avaamo has 150+ built-in integrations, making handling multiple user support options through the platform easier. Through Avaamo's conversational AI engine, businesses can streamline complex workflows into simple, conversational interactions across channels, resulting in a sophisticated user experience.

Omni-channel engagement:
Avaamo’s omnichannel engagement feature offers human-like one to one or group conversations. Once the chatbot is trained for web-based chat, organizations can extend the bot to other channels, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and others.

Human-like voice performance:
Avaamo’s AI voice feature assists organizations in customizing their brand voices for quality user interaction. This feature enables businesses to engage audiences effectively, scale with AI voices, and assist multiple regional languages.

“We are honoured being named a Leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in their SPARK Matrix™: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4, 2022. This validates our continued investments and innovation in simplifying IT automation and creating unparalleled user experience”, said Sriram Chakravarthy, CTO of Avaamo. “This recognition is a humble reminder of our focus to deliver enduring value through delightful user experience and cost savings to our customers who deploy Conversational AI to automate employee self service journeys.”

Read the analyst firm’s full analysis of Avaamo from the SPARK Matrix™: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4, 2022 report.

AvaamoPR
avaamo
email us here
+1 650-383-5660

You just read:

Avaamo Recognized as a Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™ for Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.