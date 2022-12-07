SLOW FLOWERS SUMMIT RETURNS TO THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST AT BELLEVUE BOTANICAL GARDEN

Slow Flowers Summit's mission is to Inquire, Inform, Include, Instigate & Inspire Meet our Speakers: Top row, from left: Julio Freitas, Amy Balsters and Lennie Larkin Middle row, from left: Gina Lett-Shrewsberry, Dee Hall, Tracy Yang and Valerie Chrisostomo Bottom row, from left: Becky Feasby, Amber Tamm, Sarah Reyes and Debra Prinzing The 2023 Slow Flowers Summit will be held at Bellevue Botanical Garden in Bellevue, Washington. The 53-acre Gardens include several smaller gardens - each with its own focus and character. A highlight for our attendees is the Perennial Border.

Slow Flowers Society brings its sixth annual conference to the Greater Seattle area | June 26-27, 2023

The Slow Flowers Summit brings together influencers in both growing and design -- all to support domestic floral agriculture and sustainable floristry.” — Debra Prinzing

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debra Prinzing, founder and creative director of Slow Flowers Society, announced the program details, venue partners and speaker lineup for the sixth Slow Flowers Summit, scheduled during the national celebration American Flowers Week.

"The Slow Flowers Summit is unlike any other professional floral industry conference because it brings together influencers in both growing and design -- all to support domestic floral agriculture and sustainable floristry," says Prinzing, producer of the Summit and founder of the Slow Flowers Movement. "The Summit invites flower lovers, artists, gardeners, growers, wholesalers and retailers to come together in this event that celebrates responsible design practices."

The Slow Flowers Summit takes place June 26-27, 2023, in a strategic partnership with venue and host Bellevue Botanical Garden in Bellevue, Washington, outside Seattle. "The Bellevue Botanical Garden and its famed perennial borders are a huge draw for our attendees. We couldn't be more pleased to be immersed in the gardens and gathering spaces there," Prinzing continues. "Our guests will gather for educational programs held inside BBG's LEED Certified Visitors Center and have access to the entire 53-acre public garden for inspiration, education, and design activities."

The Bellevue Botanical Garden is an important cultural destination for plant lovers. Bellevue Botanical Garden Society's Director Joseph Abken says the Slow Flowers Summit's gathering of sustainably-minded floral professionals is an ideal programming partner. "Out botanical garden is a special place, an urban refuge committed to bringing people and plants together," he says. "The Slow Flowers Summit invites us to highlight our passion for ornamental and sustainable gardening, as well as to inspire creativity among all who spend time here. We are eager to open our gates to the Slow Flowers Community."

Prinzing says she developed the Slow Flowers Summit as a complement to the virtual American Flowers Week campaign (June 28-July 4). AFW devotes one week each year to regional events and social media platforms that promote domestic flowers, raise consumer awareness and unite America's flower farmers with the U.S. floral marketplace.

"The Slow Flowers Summit invites attendees to participate in a live, interactive 'floral immersion' during American Flowers Week," she says. "When flower farmers, floral designers, and flower lovers combine their botanical passion it sparks innovation, inventive, and inclusive approaches that we hope others in the floral marketplace will emulate."

SPEAKERS:

The Slow Flowers Summit's speaker lineup includes prominent floral designers, flower farmers and other creatives is inspired by the domestic specialty cut flowers.

For 2023, the speaker lineup includes:

Amy Balsters, The Floral Coach (Alexandria, Virginia)

Lennie Larkin, B-Side Farm & Floral Design (Warren, Oregon)

Julio Freitas, The Flower Hat (Bozeman, Montana)

Valerie Chrisostomo, One Soul Events and Black Girl Florists (Atlanta, Georgia)

Gina Lett-Shrewsberry, Inspirations by Gina (Sacramento, California)

Dee Hall, Mermaid City Flowers and Black Flower Farmers (Norfolk, Virginia)

Tracy Yang, JARN Co. Flowers (Everett, Washington)

Becky Feasby, Prairie Girl Flowers (Calgary, Alberta, Canada)

Amber Tamm, Amber Tamm Flowers (Brooklyn, New York)

Sarah Reyes, Wildflower & Fern (Oakland, California)

Joseph Abken, Bellevue Botanical Garden (Bellevue, Washington)

James Gagliardi, Bellevue Botanical Garden (Bellevue, Washington)

Debra Prinzing, Slow Flowers Society (Seattle, Washington)

TICKETS:

Registration to the 2-day event is $849, including breakfast, lunch, refreshments and end-of-day receptions. Slow Flowers members may register for $749. There is a $100 discount for tickets purchased by December 31, 2022.

Dinner on the Flower Farm (Sunday, June 25, 2023) is a separately ticketed event.

More details can be found at Slow Flowers Summit (www.slowflowerssummit.com).

ABOUT:

Organizer of the Slow Flowers Summit, Debra Prinzing is the founder and creative director of Slow Flowers Society. Through her many Slow Flowers-branded projects, Prinzing has convened a national conversation that stimulates consumers and professionals alike to make conscious choices about their floral purchases. Prinzing is the producer of Slowflowers.com, the online directory to American-grown farms, florists, shops and studios who supply domestic and local flowers. Each week, approximately 3,500 listeners tune into "Slow Flowers Podcast," available at slowflowerspodcast.com, or on iTunes and other podcast services. Prinzing is the author of 12 books, including Slow Flowers and The 50 Mile Bouquet.

Bellevue Botanic Garden is a 53-acre urban refuge in the heart of Bellevue, Washington. The BBG is managed through a partnership between City of Bellevue Parks and Community Services and the Bellevue Botanical Garden Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. These partners acknowledge that the land on which the Bellevue Botanical Garden is located is the ancestral homelands of the Coast Salish people, the traditional home of all tribes and bands within the Duwamish and Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, and honor and express deep respect to the original caretakers of this land. Learn more at bellevuebotanical.org