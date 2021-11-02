ACCLAIMED FLORAL DESIGNER AND INFLUENCER SHARES INSPIRATION FROM HER VIRGINIA STUDIO AND FLOWER FARM

A Life in Flowers Book Cover photographed by Emily Gude Photo In Chapter 3, "Inspired Gatherings," features 20 real-life weddings designed by Holly Heider Chapple Flowers, including these nuptials photographed by Abby Jiu Photography In Chapter 2, "A Creative Practice," Holly Chapple shares the inspiration for her floral styling, including a spring woodland tablescape photographed by Jodi + Kurt Photography

In her debut book, Holly Heider Chapple chronicles her flower-filled story as designer and educator one petal at a time.

There was never a grand business plan to build this flower-centric life, but the affirmations on this journey have guided my choices.” — Holly Heider Chapple

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her much-anticipated first book, floral design educator and influencer Holly Heider Chapple details her journey from a young, self-taught designer and mother of seven to an international role model and mentor to wedding and event florists.

A Life in Flowers: Lessons and Affirmations from the Garden (BLOOM Imprint, November 2021), shares the story of Chapple’s childhood, from time spent tending plants in her family's nursery in the 1970s, to how that foundation prepared her for a successful career as a flower grower and floral designer.

The 144-page book, illustrated with more than 200 full-color images, showcases Chapple's work and is accompanied by her essays. It culminates with the story of how floristry led her back to the land with the purchase of an aging dairy in Loudoun County, Va. Now called Hope Flower Farm, the heritage farm is the headquarter location for all of Chapple’s endeavors.

Through a connective thread that weaves through each chapter of her story—legacy, creativity, community, service, and flowers—Chapple describes her impressive career as a luxury wedding and event designer, founder of an international florists network, and developer of innovative and sustainable floral design products. The conversational and informative narrative draws readers into her extraordinary journey, guiding them with lessons and affirmations from the garden.

In their attempt to document Chapple’s 28-year career, Debra Prinzing, BLOOM Imprint editorial director, and Robin Avni, creative director, spent a year collaborating with Chapple and gathering stories and images for A Life in Flowers: Lessons and Affirmations from the Garden. Floral design educators Susan McLeary and Gregor Lersch—two of Chapple's floral peers—contributed essays that celebrate her influence as a mentor and teacher.

Chapple’s book is sure to appeal to flower and gardening lovers alike, as they delight in the heartfelt story of her rich and varied life immersed in blooms. In addition, wedding professionals and couples will likely draw creative inspiration from the book's pages, which are filled with images of more than 20 real-life weddings, an abundant display of centerpieces, a lush gallery of bridal bouquets, dazzling floral installations, and Chapple's work as a brand and editorial stylist.

About the Author:

As a wife, entrepreneur, and dedicated mother of seven, Holly is the creative visionary behind Holly Heider Chapple Flowers. A longtime resident of Loudoun County, Va., she is recognized and respected throughout the floral industry as a designer whose work has appeared in countless prestigious publications and top industry blogs. With more than 25 years of experience, Chapple was chosen by Martha Stewart Weddings as a top event florist, and now serves as a teacher, speaker, and mentor for other professionals in the wedding industry.

In 2010, Chapple established the Chapel Designers as an international collective of wedding and floral event designers who she continues to mentor and educate. In 2015, Holly and her husband, Evan, founded Hope Flower Farm as a center for floral education and innovation. Hope Flower Farm is a functioning flower farm that also operates as a bed and breakfast for visiting floral designers.

More recently, Chapple partnered with Syndicate Sales in 2018 to launch her own product line of sustainable floristry tools and containers. She continues to influence trends in the profession and is known for elegant and beautiful garden-inspired designs created in her studio. Based on her unique sense of style, the term "Holly-ish" has emerged as a descriptive way that peers and clients alike describe her design aesthetic.

About BLOOM Imprint:

BLOOM Imprint is a boutique publisher founded by Editorial Director Debra Prinzing and Creative Director Robin Avni. The company looks to identify, develop, and publish projects that shine a light on floral lifestyles, while also highlighting the stories of floral personalities, creatives, entrepreneurs, farmers, artisans, and makers. In addition to A Life in Flowers: Lessons and Affirmations from the Garden, Prinzing and Avni have produced and published more than 20 lifestyle, design, architecture, floral, and gardening titles.

Book Details:

A Life in Flowers: Lessons and Affirmations from the Garden by Holly Heider Chapple

Published by BLOOM Imprint (www.bloomimprint.com)

ISBN: 978-1-7368481-1-1

Release Date: November 2, 2021

Dimensions: 8.45 x 10.75 inches, 144 pages, Soft cover with French flaps

Illustrations: Over 200+ full-color images, courtesy of Holly Heider Chapple

Retail Price: $27.95

Order at https://www.bloomimprint.com/shop

Printed in the U.S.A.