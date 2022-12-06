Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,519 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Health Care District of Palm Beach County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Tracy Caruso, Patrick Rooney, and Carlos Vidueira to the Health Care District of Palm Beach County.

Tracy Caruso

Caruso, of Delray Beach, is the President of Delray Beach Executive Suites. She serves as the Vice Chair of the Palm Beach County Housing and Finance Authority and previously served on the Delray Beach Historic Preservation Board. Caruso earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from New York University.

Patrick Rooney

Rooney, of West Palm Beach, is the President of the Palm Beach Kennel Club. He previously served as a State Representative of the Florida House of Representatives from 2010 to 2016. Rooney earned his bachelor’s degree in political science form Clemson University, his master’s degree in business administration from Lehigh University, and his juris doctor form Villanova University.

Carlos Vidueira

Vidueira, of West Palm Beach, is the Vice President of Huizenga Holdings, Inc. He currently serves as the President of the Superyacht Life Foundation. Vidueira earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of California.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Health Care District of Palm Beach County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.