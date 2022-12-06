Visit Philadelphia’s Love + Grit: On the Road Highlights Philly’s Top Creatives at Miami Art Week

PHILADELPHIA, December 1, 2022 – VISIT PHILADELPHIA®’s popular Love + Grit Podcast is putting a spotlight on some of Philly’s top creatives in fashion, music and art on Friday, December 2, 2022, in South Beach. Miami Art Week visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy a slice of Philadelphia with Love + Grit: On the Road. The event will include artist engagement, food, cocktails and much more – all with a Philly twist.

Guests can explore a special audio-visual exhibition about the journey of Darrell Alston, owner of Bungee Oblečení Footwear. Alston was recently featured on VISIT PHILADELPHIA’s podcast. The exhibition looks at the challenges and victories that took Bungee from a shoe design hand-sketched in prison to being a breakout brand on the shelves of Foot Locker and Neiman Marcus. There also will be a meet and greet with Philadelphia artists Symone Salib, Lawren Alice, Alloyius McIlwaine and Tiff Davis x AmericanQueenTJD, who created custom Bungee sneakers that will be displayed on site as sculpture.

Philadelphia DJs including international and legendary Rich Medina – also recently featured on the podcast – Joshua Lang and DJ Matpat will provide the music. Takeaways for guests include Polaroids by UV Lucas and DIY screen print totes.

”Love+ Grit is more than a podcast, it is a culture and lifestyle brand connected to the creativity and innovation of Philadelphia. For some of these artists, this is their first showing during Miami Art Week. We have so much talent in Philly making an impact through arts and culture. Whether you are a sneakerhead, music lover or art connoisseur – we want people to experience a slice of Philadelphia. No matter who you are, what you love, Philly has plenty to offer,” said Rachel Ferguson, chief innovation and global diversity officer, VISIT PHILADELPHIA.

The event is first come, first served with RSVP online. Media interested in attending and covering should contact Stephanie Fanelli at [email protected]. Love + Grit: On the Road is taking place at PLANTA South Beach at 850 Commerce Street in Miami Beach, Florida from 11a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is in collaboration with Tiny Room for Elephants, a network of Philadelphia artists that fuses art and music for the purpose of building unique experiences for creatives, by creatives.

Event sponsors include: Skrewball Whiskey, Sovány, Clara’s New York, Bombas, Wallaroo Hat Company, Nature by Canus, The Moon Deck, J.J.L Candle Co., MIT45, Maison Palo Santo, AquaVault, Brode Electrolyte Vitamins, Dosso Beauty, SoapStandle, Moonstone Nutrition, and Wally’s Natural.

About Love + Grit:

The Love + Grit podcast launched in February 2020 to showcase the innovators, entrepreneurs, artists, visionaries, legends and up-and-comers who have been inspired by Philadelphia and are impacting the world. The series features authentic, inspiring and diverse stories and gives listeners the scoop on the Philadelphians they should know, the foods they should try and the places they should visit. More information about the podcast is available at visitphilly.com/podcast.

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.