ATMA AND QI INTEGRATED HEALTH TO BECOME AFFILIATE PARTNERS
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATMA Journey Centers Inc. ("ATMA"), a Canadian-based company focused on the providing international psychedelic-assisted therapy training and support for mental healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce their affiliate partnership with Qi Integrated Health.
ATMA is the only psychedelic-assisted therapy training provider approved by Health Canada to conduct its own psilocybin clinical trials. The recently approved N500 Phase II Clinical Trial for healthcare professionals suffering from anxiety, depression, and occupational burnout arising from Covid-19 provides the opportunity for mental healthcare professionals from both Canada and the United States to cross participate between the clinical trial and provide training on the use of psychedelics for therapy purposes.
Qi Integrated Health is a holistic health center that offers Eastern and traditional approaches to health and wellness. One of their many services include ketamine-assisted therapy which is found to be effective in treating certain mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety. Recently, Mark Haden, the former Executive Director of MAPS Canada joined the company as Clinical Supervisor, overseeing the clinical team delivering the psychedelic-assisted therapy programs which includes experienced healthcare professionals who monitor the individual's response to the medication and provide support throughout the process.
Qi Integrated Health and ATMA are aligned in their vision and commitment to safely and effectively bring psychedelics to the realm of mental health and wellness. “The need for a high standard of care network across Canada is paramount for a healthy psychedelic therapy culture to thrive and to provide accessibility to Canadians” Qi founder Kiem Schutter explains.
“We are excited to expand our in-person training and clinical trial sites to Vancouver and the west coast with Qi” ATMA CEO David Harder adds “we see a lot of interests for our program in British Columbia (BC), and with Oregon legalizing psilocybin services in less than a month, we are seeing interest coming from the west coast of the United States as well”.
This partnership will allow mental healthcare professionals and aspiring psychedelic therapists along the west coast to access training and clinical trials in Vancouver, BC. Now, therapists from BC, Washington, Oregon, California Idaho and Nevada will have better accessibility to training programs and clinical trial for psilocybin assisted therapy to integrate Oregon’s legal framework into their practice in 2023.
David Harder, ATMA Co-CEO, explains that “Pharmaceutical medical options to cure trauma rooted from human experiences are not widely effective. As psychedelic medicine becomes available, there is a huge opportunity to help those who have not had success with pharmaceutical medicine. The need for qualified, certified therapists who fully understand how to prescribe, facilitate and work with psychedelic medicine is essential to support patients and prevent a repeat of the 60s and early 70s when they were abolished from treatment rooms.”
ABOUT ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS INC.
We care about improving the lives and practices of mental healthcare professionals.
ATMA is pioneering a therapist-centred and therapist-driven business model for the psychedelic industry by building the largest online community platform for psychedelic practitioners. Education, training, clinical trials, and business support services are all being developed to assist mental healthcare professionals in adopting psychedelic-assisted therapy.
ATMA provides a clear, guided path for healthcare professionals and clinics to build psychedelic-assisted therapies into their current practices.
ABOUT QI INTEGRATED HEALTH
Qi Integrated Health is one of Vancouver’s largest integrated healthcare centres conveniently located in the heart of Kitsilano and serving the community since 2006. As the name implies, Qi is the life force behind delivering the highest level of patient care to our customers in an award-winning, world-class facility. Their 5000+ square foot, state-of-the-art clinic has been designed to facilitate wellness in a truly healing environment.
Qi Integrated Health is a kind, helpful community of leading practitioners, the team includes Nurses, Medical Doctors, Physiotherapists, Acupuncturists and Doctors of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Registered Massage Therapists, Chiropractors, Naturopathic Doctors, Osteopathic Practitioners, Clinical Counsellors, and more. They are supporting research and offering psychedelic-assisted therapy programs starting with ketamine and expanding as different medicines become available.
