Dr. Mark Scholz, Acclaimed Oncologist, Examines Prostate Cancer Symptom Realities and Misdiagnosis'

As we get older, people commonly start experiencing age-related urinary symptoms as well as other vague aches and pains that almost always do not have anything to do with cancer.” — Dr. Mark Scholz, MD.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prostate cancer often has zero symptoms before it's detected. One in eight men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

Howard Wolinsky, staff writer at Real Clear Science, states, "Before I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010, I was unaware of its “silent killer” reputation. I dodged a bullet when screening revealed I had a low-risk variant that could be treated with active surveillance. But if I had waited for symptoms before getting screened, I wouldn’t have known to keep an eye on my condition and — had I could have ended up with a more serious case — might have ended up in big trouble."

Dr. Mark Scholz, medical director at Prostate Oncology Specialists in Marina del Rey, CA, and executive director of the Prostate Cancer Research Institute, also in California, has some thoughts, "Howard Wolinsky’s article, The Myth of Prostate Cancer Symptoms espouses excellent and important information that is so very much needed in the online world that is so full of misleading articles vying for clicks, and playing on fears about “cancer symptoms.” The problem is that healthy people over age 50 experience age-related urinary symptoms that are almost never related to cancer." Prostate cancer is symptom-free until it is very advanced.

Most patients have low-grad types of prostate cancer and can live with it and won’t die from it. But still, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among American men because they neglect to undergo regular screenings, that is, testing for levels of a prostate-specific antigen (PSA).

Dr. Scholz continues, "All these confusing and misleading articles exploit innocent people who are fearful that their pain or urinary symptoms indicate that serious underlying cancer is present. Unfortunately, such articles abound, raising alarm about the possibility that their symptoms that might be coming from prostate cancer. The same scare tactics are used to threaten men and women that they might have breast, lung or colon cancer. This fear mongering is totally unnecessary for responsible people over age 50 who have annual screening by checking PSA, mammograms, colonoscopies, and chest CT scans (if they smoke).

No one should postpone looking for cancer until something starts to hurt. Bottom line, if a cancer is diagnosed after symptoms develop, it will probably be incurable anyway. People with aches, pains and urinary problems who faithfully comply with their necessary annual cancer screening should be less concerned about symptoms related to potential cancers. It is much more likely that their symptoms are related arthritis or prostatitis or some other benign etiology," concludes Dr. Scholz.

BIO: As a double board-certified medical specialist, Dr. Mark Scholz is the executive director of the Prostate Cancer Research Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to patient education and research. He received his medical degree from Creighton University in Omaha, completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine, and subsequently his Medical Oncology fellowship at the University of Southern California Medical Center. The physician's society memberships include the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Therapeutic Radiology, the American Urologic Associate, and the European Associate of Urology. Scholz works as a primary investigator, actively supervising a number of ongoing prostate cancer clinical trials and has authored and co-authored over 90 scholarly articles and abstracts in his area of expertise. He is a strong advocate for patient empowerment, being the co-author of the books “Invasion of the Prostate Snatchers: No More Unnecessary Biopsies, Radical Treatment or Loss of Potency” and “The Key to Prostate Cancer: 30 Experts Explain 15 Stages of Prostate Cancer.” Dr. Mark Scholz served as Oncology Director at the Memorial Campus of the Centinela Freeman Regional Medical Center from 1996 to 2001. He also has a bachelor of arts in biochemistry, which he earned from Occidental College. The physician has approximately 40 years of professional experience and is the recipient of the Most Compassionate Doctor award.

