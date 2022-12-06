Karakoram Restaurant Brings Traditional Pakistani Dishes to Vancouver

Karakoram Restaurant is the fastest-growing Pakistani cuisine restaurant in Vancouver, Canada, catering to all the needs of gourmet and prime quality food connoisseurs for four years.

From Biryani and Beef Kebab to Pani Puri, Samosa Chaat, and the exquisite Qeemay Wala Naan, Pakistan is famous for innumerable otherworldly dishes and prides itself on some of the best chefs in the world.

Mr. Qasim Mehmood is the owner and president of Karakoram Restaurant, the premier Pakistani-fronted restaurant serving a host of delicious traditional gourmet foods to Vancouver locals and tourists, bringing Pakistani tastes to people searching for exotic & exquisite culinary experiences.

Qasim traveled across Europe, and the United States, and finally settled in Canada in 2013; he opened his first business in 2015 before launching Karakoram Restaurant in 2018, and the latter quickly became the prime focus of his attention.

What sets Karakoram Restaurant apart from contemporary alternatives is the ‘Karahi’ dish, which is one of the most popular foods in Pakistan. Qasim realized that not a single restaurant serves this dish in Lower Mainland and wanted to give the patrons of his restaurant an unforgettable experience. He equipped the Karakoram with cutting-edge tools and listed some of the finest chefs who specialized in Pakistani cuisine, and thus Karakoram Restaurant became one of the fastest-growing establishments in the area. They are also the first one to introduce a range of different Karahi flavours in Metro Vancouver.

As imparted by Qasim, “each Karahi is prepared fresh from scratch for every dine-in, takeout, and delivery order. Prepared from fresh ingredients, a unique blend of spices, and a unique cooking method gives it a very distinguished flavor,” said Qasim.

Using a special recipe, Karakoram chefs mix ghee, ginger, garlic, special cut meat, fresh tomatoes, house special spice blend, and a range of other ingredients to prepare all Karahi dishes. This restaurant’s specialty comes in many forms, such as Lahori, Namak Mandi, Koila Karachi, Karachi Achari, Pindi Kebab, and Paneer Karahi.

Aside from Karahi, Karakoram offers a broad spectrum of traditional Pakistani dishes, including but not limited to kebabs, nihari, Haleem, biryani and much more.

More information about Karakoram Restaurant is available on the restaurant’s official website.

