BALTIMORE ARCHDIOCESE SEX ABUSE SURVIVORS, ADVOCATES, AND THEIR CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEYS, HOLD INITIAL PRESS CONFERENCE, NOON TOMORROW

Advocates Gemma Hoskins ("The Keepers") and David Lorenz (SNAP) among participants

BALTIMORE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Summary
Baltimore-based Jenner Law, P.C. and Delaware-headquartered Grant & Eisenhofer, P.A., catastrophic injury law firms with vast experience representing victims/survivors of life-altering, systemic sexual assault-abuse, will hold a joint press conference tomorrow to discuss the latest developments in their new, joint representation of clients – including Baltimore Archdiocese- survivors, and their advocates – seeking truth, transparency and accountability related to the state Special Investigating Grand Jury proceedings. This is the initial media update by the legal team.

When & Where
Noon, Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Jenner Law, P.C. – Meadow Mill, 3600 Clipper Mill Rd., Suite 240, Baltimore, MD 21211

Participants Include

  • Advocate Gemma Hoskins, Former Keough Student/Retired Teacher-"Keeper"
  • Advocate David Lorenz, Director of the Maryland Chapter, SNAP (Survivors Network For Those Abused by Priests)
  • Survivors/Former Students at Archbishop Keough High School
  • Legal Team
    • Robert K. Jenner, Kathleen R. Kerner, Mary Beth Diaz (Jenner Law)
    • Elizabeth Graham, Barbara Hart, Suzanne Sangree (Grant & Eisenhofer)

Coverage Note
Participants will present brief remarks followed by a Q&A session.
Access to the venue for set-up begins at 11 a.m.. Parking is available at the site.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baltimore-archdiocese-sex-abuse-survivors-advocates-and-their-civil-rights-attorneys-hold-initial-press-conference-noon-tomorrow-301696401.html

SOURCE Jenner Law

