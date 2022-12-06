More than $19 million sits in state’s Opioid Settlement Fund  

DES MOINES --The Iowa Opioid Settlement Fund contains $19,336,358.73 after recent deposits from settlements reached by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

“Resources are flowing in from hard-won settlements my office has reached with companies who caused or contributed to the opioid crisis,” Attorney General Tom Miller said. “Legislators have a crucial opportunity to use this money to prevent addiction, increase access to treatment for opioid use disorder, and save lives.”

Under Iowa Code Chapter 12.51, legislators will determine how to spend that money as part of the appropriations process. The money must be used for opioid abatement, such as prevention, treatment, or recovery services, under terms of the settlement. A list of possible uses can be found here.

Local government have received a similar amount, which is allocated among all 99 counties.

The Iowa Treasurer’s Office received payment last week of $12,239,486.05 from the settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and its parent company Johnson & Johnson. The amount equals the first five payments under the settlement. Under the agreement, if a state attains maximum participation from its eligible cities and counties, its first five payments are accelerated.

“Iowa is really benefiting because county and city leaders quickly got on board with the agreements,” Miller said.

Also in November, the Treasurer’s Office received $4,626,656.84 from the settlement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

In all, the Opioid Settlement Fund will receive about $90 million from the two settlements over the course of 18 years.

Money from other opioids settlements is expected to arrive in the future. Miller has recently announced several important updates in negotiations:

In November, Miller announced opioid makers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan would provide $42.6 million to the state of Iowa and local governments. His office led negotiations with the two companies.



Also last month, Miller said a settlement with Walmart will provide more than $19.9 million to Iowa.



Miller confirmed that promising negotiations were also underway with Walgreens and CVS. The parties continue their efforts to achieve those agreements.



In August, Miller reached an agreement in principle with Endo International plc and its lenders that would

up to $450 million to participating states and local governments.

Find Help

If you or a loved one suffers from Opioid Use Disorder, go to IowaOpioidHelp.com to find treatment centers and other resources across the state. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office launched the site in September to provide Iowans with a path to recovery.

“Most people do not realize that addiction to opioids is treatable and that Iowans suffering from Opioid Use Disorder can successfully regain control of their lives,” AG Miller said. “There is help and hope available right now.”

For more information on opioid settlements, visit our Opioid Settlement Information page.