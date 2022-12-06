Route 30 Single-Lane Restrictions Scheduled for Next Week in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single-lane restrictions on Route 30 in Irwin and Greensburg, Westmoreland County. The scheduled work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning Monday, December 12 and will continue until May of 2023. The restrictions will occur at various locations along Route 30.

The single-lane restrictions will be in place to allow for the retrofitting of existing advanced overhead signal ahead flashing warning beacons to advance overhead red signal ahead warning signs and installation of new overhead red signal ahead warning signs and other miscellaneous construction. Motorists should slow down and use caution while approaching the intersection. Pay attention to flaggers and expect delays.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov

