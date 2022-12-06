Submit Release
State of Nayarit to Host International Paragliding Exhibition Event ‘Vuela Nayarit’

Nayarit continues to position its outdoors offering to sports enthusiasts

TEPIC, NAYARIT, MEXICO, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mexican state of Nayarit is offering thrill seekers the opportunity to get a bird’s-eye view of its breathtaking Sierra Madre mountain range in a paragliding exhibition event called “Vuela Nayarit,” or “Come Fly Nayarit,” to take place Dec. 19 to 21.

Announced this week by the state’s Ministry of Tourism, Vuela Nayarit will be one of the largest events of its kind to take place in Mexico, which has become one of the favorite destinations for the sport, with the country hosting a number of paragliding events.

The inaugural edition of the event promises participants unrivaled views of the mountainous landscapes of the state of Nayarit — and thrills to match. Taking place between the municipalities of Jala and Ahuacatlán, the event has attracted the participation of paragliding champions from Europe, as well as more than 35 pilots, including many recordholders and participants of the Paragliding World Cup 2022.

According to Juan Enrique Suárez del Real Tostado, Minister of Tourism of the State of Nayarit, hosting events such as Vuela Nayarit allows the state to introduce its riches, history, culture, traditions, gastronomy and other diverse offerings while positioning itself as an integral, diversified and inclusive destination. Nayarit started the process of hosting the event by inviting key pilots to visit sites proposed for the exhibition event.

International paraglider Ricardo de Obeso describes the Ceboruco volcano, the location for paragliding flights to take place, as a “spectacular” spot and shared that the sport can be practiced at the location year-round thanks to its climate and wind conditions.

Héctor Gutiérrez, director of Mexican paragliding operator Alas del Hombre, confirmed that 16 athletes will participate in Vuela Nayarit, representing the U.K., France, Poland, Spain, Bulgaria, Belgium, Mexico, the U.S. and Venezuela.

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


