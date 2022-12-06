Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,901 in the last 365 days.

Dallas family law attorney Paula Lock Smyth joins the Texas Bar Foundation

Paula Lock Smyth Logo

Paula Lock Smyth - Attorney & Counselor at Law

Paula Lock Smyth

Paula Lock Smyth

Smyth to promote the cause of justice alongside top Texas attorneys

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas family law attorney Paula Lock Smyth has become a Fellow in the Texas Bar Foundation, the largest charitably funded bar foundation in the nation. She joins the less than one percent of Texas lawyers who make up the foundation.

“It’s such an honor to be invited to join the Texas Bar Foundation and promote the cause of justice alongside a network of top attorneys in the state,” Paula Lock Smyth said. “I look forward to carrying out the foundation’s mission to support programs that provide legal assistance for the underserved and uphold ethics in the legal profession.”

Known as “The Locksmith” for protecting the interests of her clients, Smyth has over 25 years of experience helping families navigate divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support and adoption. Her practice also specializes in divorce mediation and collaborative divorce as out-of-court dispute resolutions.

The Texas Bar Foundation is comprised of select Texas attorneys who are dedicated to the law and to the cause of justice. Its members are nominated based on their dedication to the administration of justice and their high professional standing among their peers. The foundation will award over $1.5 million in grants this year to organizations and charities across the state that support victims of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse and human trafficking.

Visit dallasfamilylawattorney.com or call (214) 420-1800 to learn more about Paul Lock Smyth Law Offices or to schedule a free initial consultation with an experienced family law lawyer.

Visit txbf.org to learn more about the Texas Bar Foundation and its members.

###

Paula Lock Smyth is a trained collaborative attorney and a charter member of Collaborative Divorce Texas. She provides effective and efficient representation to clients in Dallas, Texas and the surrounding communities.

The Texas Bar Foundation is the largest charitably funded bar foundation in the nation and is by invitation only. It has awarded more than $24 million in grants to over 1,700 charitable organizations across Texas since its founding in 1965.

Collin Renfro
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here

You just read:

Dallas family law attorney Paula Lock Smyth joins the Texas Bar Foundation

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.