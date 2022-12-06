Dallas family law attorney Paula Lock Smyth joins the Texas Bar Foundation
Smyth to promote the cause of justice alongside top Texas attorneysDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas family law attorney Paula Lock Smyth has become a Fellow in the Texas Bar Foundation, the largest charitably funded bar foundation in the nation. She joins the less than one percent of Texas lawyers who make up the foundation.
“It’s such an honor to be invited to join the Texas Bar Foundation and promote the cause of justice alongside a network of top attorneys in the state,” Paula Lock Smyth said. “I look forward to carrying out the foundation’s mission to support programs that provide legal assistance for the underserved and uphold ethics in the legal profession.”
Known as “The Locksmith” for protecting the interests of her clients, Smyth has over 25 years of experience helping families navigate divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support and adoption. Her practice also specializes in divorce mediation and collaborative divorce as out-of-court dispute resolutions.
The Texas Bar Foundation is comprised of select Texas attorneys who are dedicated to the law and to the cause of justice. Its members are nominated based on their dedication to the administration of justice and their high professional standing among their peers. The foundation will award over $1.5 million in grants this year to organizations and charities across the state that support victims of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse and human trafficking.
Visit dallasfamilylawattorney.com or call (214) 420-1800 to learn more about Paul Lock Smyth Law Offices or to schedule a free initial consultation with an experienced family law lawyer.
Visit txbf.org to learn more about the Texas Bar Foundation and its members.
Paula Lock Smyth is a trained collaborative attorney and a charter member of Collaborative Divorce Texas. She provides effective and efficient representation to clients in Dallas, Texas and the surrounding communities.
The Texas Bar Foundation is the largest charitably funded bar foundation in the nation and is by invitation only. It has awarded more than $24 million in grants to over 1,700 charitable organizations across Texas since its founding in 1965.
