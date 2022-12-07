CrafterCMS Expands Its Marketplace With Workflow Plugin

Example Content Workflow with Plugin

Composable CMS leader adds another pre-built plugin and packaged business capability for workflow enabling business users to streamline content operations.

MCLEAN, VA, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the leading headless CMS for composing digital experiences, today announced that it expanded its Marketplace of open source plugins, blueprints, and packaged business capabilities (PBCs) with a new workflow plugin. The new plugin includes an integration with Trello, the flexible work management tool from Atlassian.

The new workflow plugin allows CrafterCMS business users to easily view task boards within the content authoring UX, quickly open boards and cards for editing, receive live updates, add/remove/move cards from within the UX, attach content items to cards, and initiate reviews and publish actions against attached content. As a result, CrafterCMS users can now streamline content operations planning and workflows, and better collaborate with other content team members.

"With the recent release of version 4, CrafterCMS serves as an ideal headless content management system at the center of a composable digital experience platform (DXP) strategy," said Russ Danner, VP of Products and CrafterCMS. "The combination of our new Experience Builder and Marketplace of reusable plugins and integrations enables business users to easily compose digital experiences for content authoring team members as well as end users and site/app visitors. Our new workflow plugin is just the latest of many new plugins that add capabilities for customizing the content authoring digital experience."

CrafterCMS provides leading enterprises with a modern headless CMS for building a composable DXP. A WYSIWYG content authoring experience combined with a marketplace of reusable plugins allows content creators to compose engaging digital experiences for all types of digital channels. Moreover, CrafterCMS provides a Git-based content repository and support for DevContentOps processes that enable frictionless collaboration between content authors, software developers and IT operations teams.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS enables a new era of fast, agile and easier development of high-performance, large-scale and extremely-secure content-rich digital experiences that benefits large enterprises and fast-growing startups. Unlike other enterprise-grade headless CMSs built around a database and fixed APIs, CrafterCMS's Git-based content repository, decoupled architecture with extensible APIs, private SaaS, and open source business model with true only-pay-for-what-you-need pricing delivers higher productivity for developers, faster editing and publishing cycle times for content teams, stronger security and easier compliance for ops, and a better ROI for finance. Enterprises can choose from options that include SaaS, self-hosted with enterprise support, and community-supported free open source. Learn more about our enterprise solutions at https://craftercms.com, and the open source project at https://craftercms.org.