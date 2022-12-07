Great Product Announces the Opening of its EU Headquarters at MIND to Strengthen its Mission of Supporting EU Companies

Great Product Announces the Opening of its EUHeadquarters at MIND, Milano Innovation District, to Strengthen Supporting EU Companies Coming to the US

We've seen tremendous growth in the quality and quantity of European companies that want to internationalise in the US market. Now, we can have an incredible presence close to our partner companies” — Jonathan Ramaci, CEO, Great Product Ventures

MILAN, ITALY, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Product Ventures, a venture development firm that stages European companies for successful funding and commercialization in the United States, announces the opening of its European head-quarters at the newly developed Milano Innovation District (MIND), a $4 billion innovation district in the northern Italian city of Milan, which is considered to have the biggest startup ecosystem in the coun-try. The offices are part of a space shared with Bio4dreams, a leading Italian incubator fully dedicated to very early-stage innovative startups in Life Sciences and GPV’s strategic partner in Italy and Eu-rope. This is a key step in Great Product’s growth roadmap, supporting European companies to in-ternationalize their business in North America.MIND Milano Innovation District is the new Italian Center of Scientific and Innovation Excellence. MIND is a partnership between Arexpo, an amalgam of different Italian public entities, and Australian-based multinational real estate company Lendlease. In total, Mind has an estimated value of €4bn with private and public sector investments has two main pillars of interest - the Future of Health and the City of the Future. The district counts US pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, Switzerland-based mul-tinational ABB, South Korea-based Samsung and Germany-based E.ON among its private collabora-tors. Last February, the University of California, Berkeley’s accelerator SkyDeck announced the lo-cation for its Europe-focused fund, SkyDeck Europe, at MIND."We're absolutely thrilled to open a physical space in Europe. We've seen tremendous growth in the quality and quantity of European companies that want to internationalise in the US market each year. Now, we can have an incredible presence close to our partner companies," said Jon Ramaci, Great Product’s CEO. "It's the best of both worlds as companies get the opportunity to leverage the net-work and resources of Great Product to commercialize their products in the US, without necessarily committing to picking up and moving across the Atlantic."Great Product is a U.S. venture development firm with a unique business model to build, fund and grow European companies in North America. Now, with an established presence in Milan, Great Product can expand its mission by helping European companies grow and succeed in the US market, providing them access to vast network of retailers, qualified investors, and Fortune 500 companies.About Great Product Ventures, Inc.Great Product Ventures, Inc. (GPV) is a venture development firm whose mission is to identify the top European Companies to commercialize and fund in North America. Great Product has assembled a team that wholly supports our portfolio companies and is comprised of subject matter experts in medical technology and devices, renewable energy, retail products, and smart mobility. The Company focuses on commercialization through its supporting expertise in funding, intellectual property, FDA regulations, finance, marketing and government relations. Great Product has offices in Cambridge, MA, Miami, FL, and Milan, Italy.Learn more at www.greatproduct.com About MIND (Milan Innovation District)MIND Milano Innovation District is the new Italian centre of scientific excellence and the city of the fu-ture. It is a vast and contemporary international district. This place of knowledge and sustainable growth is open to anyone who innovates, does research or studies, to institutions and companies alike – to people’s lives. The project originates from a deep public-private partnership between Arex-po and Lendlease. The goal is to create and nurture an entrepreneurial environment for the socio-economic growth of the country – to become a European pole of global importance, focused on sci-entific and technological progress, the exchange between research and business, and the involve-ment of society and the local community.Learn more at www.mindmilano.it/en

