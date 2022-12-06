Liset Alea Sings Her Reason To Rush In Collaboration With French Darkwave Project Distance H
PARIS, FRANCE, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer Liset Alea (known for her long collaboration with Nouvelle Vague) fuses with French darkwave producer Distance H to create Reason To Rush; an impelling dream pop evocation, navigating the realms of reason and impulsiveness, luminous euphoria and its dark plunge.
Liset Alea sings her Reason To Rush in a driving immersive atmosphere where menacing guitars weave beneath the surface. Out December 9th.
LISET ALEA
Cuban by birth and best known as the lead singer of Nouvelle Vague for 8 years. Previously signed to EMI as an in-house songwriter, she has cemented her reputation for writing emotional songs that flow perfectly over any composition.
As vocalist Liset Alea has collaborated with Rodriguez Jr., Patrick Topping and Audiojack. With Alexkid, from Laurent Garnier’s F-Com label, the two created a handful of French House cult-classics such as ‘Come with Me’ & ‘Don’t Hide It”.
Her songs are heard on TV series Entourage, 90210, Six Feet Under, and Las Vegas. For the movie Holy Rollers starring Jesse Eisenberg, she wrote ‘If You Forget Me’ alongside R.A.C. After writing several songs on Nouvelle Vague’s 2016 ‘I Could Be Happy’ album in Spanish & English and collaborating with Jean-Charles de Castelbajac on a musical theatrical venture, she leaves the band to pursue solo & new collaborative adventures.
In 2016 she co-produced a personal album entitled “Heart-Headed” alongside Nouvelle Vague producer Marc Collin. In 2020, for Rodriguez Jr.’s album BLISSS she wrote “What Is Real” gaining more than 3 million streams. Currently, she’s taking her long-running musical partnership with Rodriguez Jr. to the next level preparing an album for 2023 as well as an intimate solo EP.
https://www.facebook.com/LisetAlea
https://www.instagram.com/lisetalea/
http://lisetalea.com
https://www.youtube.com/@lisetalea
Distance H
Distance H is the project created by the Parisian producer ManuH and realized in collaboration with featured female vocalists, all of whom in their own way fused with the project’s shadowy melancholic style.
Distance H gives birth to a musical universe that sources its array of sounds within and beyond the margins of post-punk, dark wave, cold wave, ethereal, and shoegaze, sometimes borrowing some more electronic-driven beats. For his debut EP “Intimacy,” he invites an assortment of collaborative singers to express themselves by escaping into and from the vast distances of themselves and their experiences
His first single "Bitch 16" made in collaboration with Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain was released on the 29th of April 2022 and was noticed by the specialized press, by "its freshness, its mechanical and dramatic resonance".
His second single ‘Waters of woe’ featuring Marita Volodina from Stridulum / Burial Fields / Blood Tears After was released on the 30th of September 2022 and was appreciated as a ‘spectacularly intoxicating track, with a captivating melody, dark and enticing’.
https://ffm.bio/distanceh
https://instagram.com/distanceh.music
https://www.facebook.com/DistanceH
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa69y7QGi1wvKcXVwdTwlRQ
https://distanceh.bandcamp.com
https://soundcloud.com/distanceh
Manuel Hervieu
Manuel Hervieu
