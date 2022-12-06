FP Canada™ certified as Great Place to Work® by global authority on workplace culture

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - FP Canada has been recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified® organization by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada, a research and management consultancy firm and global authority on workplace culture.

The certification follows an independent analysis based on direct feedback from employees, which was provided through an extensive and anonymous survey. Areas of focus included employee experience, workplace culture, and trust in leadership, among others. Results of the survey are a testament to FP Canada's commitment to creating an inclusive environment where all employees feel supported and valued.

"FP Canada is proud to be Great Place to Work-Certified®," says Tashia Batstone, FP Canada President and CEO. "We believe it's important to support the personal well-being, professional growth, and mental health of our team. Without our people, we couldn't do the important work that we do to champion better financial wellness for all Canadians."

Earning Great Place to Work Certification™ is no small achievement. Research from Great Place to Work® reveals that employees at certified organizations are 58% more likely to cooperate at a high level and 93% more likely to look forward to going to work. FP Canada achieved high scores in both areas.

FP Canada's survey findings also reveal that the vast majority of employees take pride in their work, feel leadership has a clear idea of where the organization is heading, and believe there's a direct connection between their day-to-day duties and FP Canada's mandate and purpose. These findings underscore the organization's capability to collaborate and deliver on its bold initiatives, including IMAGINE 2030 – a vision for a future where all Canadians have access to financial well-being and professional financial planning.

