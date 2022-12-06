Stunning application of golden printing in Christmas window display

Printing is one of the most commonly used means of advertising display, such as posters on the store window, store posters, mall posters, etc. The common printing is mainly printed with CMYK four-color, but sometimes we occasionally see the effect of golden printing. Golden printing could not be produced with general printing equipment, because it requires special equipment and production processes.

Golden printing is a creative realization means often used in window displays, especially Christmas Window displays. Traditional golden printing can only do a single display effect, and with the simple pattern of line class mainly. Nowadays, the latest golden printing skills can make a variety of different golden effects, such as light gold, dark gold, gradient gold, multi-color gold, and so on, and even can achieve the effect of relief. What's more, there are also a variety of patterns that can be chosen to print, Which able to make a variety of complex patterns combined with gold.

The choice of suitable colors can highlight the festive atmosphere of your store. Gold is, of course, would be the best choice, an indispensable color for Christmas. Combine with the latest golden printing skills and the clever window display design idea, will play a unique and amazing visual merchandising effect. Not only can highlight the characteristics of your product but also can leave a deep and unforgettable impression on your customers, enhance the influence of your brand.

The image of Dior's 2022 Christmas window display is an artwork that is mainly composed of a combination of gold and blue. The theme of the Dior Christmas window display is called “Infinite Dream”, which fusion of this season’s Christmas flagship products, and shows dreams and luxury. The high-end pure white Christmas style combined with the design that is full of a strong Christmas atmosphere, the perfect combination of Mythological style gold and Mediterranean blue, brings you into the magnificent, gorgeous, golden, infinite dream by the Christian Dior lucky star.

We, gswindowdisplay, are fortunate to be one of Dior's suppliers involved in material production and golden printing. The material printing of the Dior 2022 Christmas window display is the continuation and sublimation of 2021. Different from last year’s frames revolved around a single gold, this year's color of pictures are more colorful and stereo. The production process would be difficult, for the size is large as well as the need to present the relief effect and two-color gold effect at the same time. We test over and over again to improve our production technology to meet our client’s demands. Finally, we perfectly combination of two-color gold and relief, and make the flowers and plants, vines, sailboats, lucky stars in the dreams, etc., both become vivid and shining, as if to walk into a golden and bright dream world.

This is the charm of creativity, put the golden printing into the infinite creativity, and let the window display become an amazing artwork. Perfectly realize your creativity is the mission of gswindowdisplay, let's create artwork of window display.

#DiorChristmaswindowdisplay #Christmaswindowdisplay #Christmasdecoration #windowdisplay #windowdisplaydesign #2022Christmas #Goldenprintingdisplay

Media Contact

Company Name: Gimsun Limted

Contact Person: Tiffany

Email: Send Email

Country: HongKong

Website: gswindowdisplay.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Stunning application of golden printing in Christmas window display