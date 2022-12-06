LuvSeats Announces Partnership With St. Jude Children's Research Hospital To Donate With Every Ticket Purchase
LuvSeats logo
Proceeds From Every LuvSeats Ticket Purchase will Go To St. Jude Children's Research HospitalLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LuvSeats®, the first marketplace to combine event tickets and discounted hotel rooms, today announced a new partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
“Not everyone can afford attending live events, and many people experience medical ordeals that throw life into a spiral” said Darcy Silver, Co-Founder & CEO of LuvSeats. “So starting this month on every ticket order from LuvSeats.com, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to support its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®”
LuvSeats partner & Spokesman, Patrick Warburton, along with his wife, Cathy carry on a legacy of support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and host The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament. “We wanted to have something that gave us a sense of purpose outside of our own world,” said Warburton in a 2020 interview with St. Jude Inspire. The Warburton has become the highest-grossing amateur tournament for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, raising more than $22 million in 12 years. The 13th annual Warburton will take place February 23 - 26, 2023 in Palm Desert.
Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened nearly 60 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.
Leslie LaGuardia
LaGuardia Media and Public Relations
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook