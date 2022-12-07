The Film Festival Doctor Publishes Book to Help Up & Coming Filmmakers

The Book Takes A Robust Approach To Navigating The Film Festival Circuit And Creating A Festival Strategy

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith, an award-winning film festival strategist, published author, and founder of The Film Festival Doctor, has published a new free resource called 'The Film Festival Doctor's Guide To Navigating The Festival Circuit.' The e-book accompanies her YouTube and online Group Coaching Course of the same name.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Rebekah has established her presence in the USA and is Dallas's only film festival strategist. Her work focuses on developing targeted film festival strategies for filmmakers to get their films seen by audiences around the world. She and her team have helped their clients win over 1,500 awards and have secured hundreds of festival screenings, including The Sundance, Tribeca, Palm Springs, Locarno, Cinequest, Nashville, and BFI London Film Festivals.

"Breaking into the film festival landscape can be complicated," said Rebekah. "I want to use my experience in the industry to help filmmakers understand the essential items they need to remember about the festival circuit."

The book outlines how film festivals work behind the scenes, their programming process, how filmmakers should take care of their mental health during this process, and what they need to be aware of before pressing the checkout button.

Through these resources, Rebekah hopes to help keep filmmakers from wasting money and taking the unsuccessful scattergun approach when submitting their films to festivals. The e-book can be downloaded complimentary from her website, and each person who downloads the e-book will receive a special discount on all of The Film Festival Doctor’s services.

ABOUT THE FILM FESTIVAL DOCTOR

Founded in 2010, Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith and her team at The Film Festival Doctor are committed to nurturing filmmakers to help them secure film festival screenings, win awards, and receive positive recognition within the film industry. The Film Festival Doctor helps filmmakers worldwide navigate the film festival circuit. A lot of care and attention to detail goes into all of the films represented – every project is treated individually and with a holistic focus.