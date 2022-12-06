L.A.B Announce New Single and 2023 Tour

L.A.B Announce new single, Take It Away, from forthcoming album and First Shows in USA, EU & UK

2022 saw L.A.B win Best Group, Album of the Year, Single of the Year & Best Roots Artist for the second-straight year at the New Zealand Music Awards”
— Dan Clist, Loop Recordings Aot(ear)oa

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.A.B - Take It Away
LOOP Recordings Aot(ear)oa

Digital Single: 09 December 2022
Smartlink: https://ffm.to/labtia

Fresh off another historic year at the New Zealand Music Awards, L.A.B return with their first new music in over a year. ‘Take It Away’ is the first single from their forthcoming album arriving just in time for the New Zealand summer, and as the band announce their first shows in the USA, UK & EU.

‘Take It Away’ brings together all elements of the L.A.B sound - reggae-inspired groove, soulful guitars, tinges of rock & soaring vocals from frontman Joel Shadbolt. Tracked and recorded live in one take, ‘Take It Away’ captures L.A.B at their best, playing live together and bringing an unmatched energy to the recording.

L.A.B close out another massive year with the release of this single, gearing fans up for the release of their much-anticipated new album in early-2023. 2022 saw L.A.B win Best Group, Album of the Year, Single of the Year & Best Roots Artist for the second-straight year at the New Zealand Music Awards, becoming the first artist to win those awards two years in a row.

They were awarded Best Record at the inaugural Rolling Stone New Zealand Music Awards and closed out the year by being named with the Top Four most-streamed songs in NZ on Spotify, and three of the Top Four most-streamed songs in NZ on Apple Music. ‘Take It Away’ is set to be a new fan-favourite addition to an ever-growing catalogue.

Off the back of this new single the band will head out for three headline shows at home, before heading abroad for tours in Australia, the USA, Europe & the UK throughout 2023.

UPCOMING LIVE SHOWS
Dec 30 - Wharepai Domain, Tauranga
Jan 21 - Tōmoana Showgrounds, Hastings
Feb 4 - Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei
Feb 25 - Electric Avenue, Christchurch
May 19 - Observatory OC - Santa Ana, CA w/ Maoli
May 20 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA w/ Maoli
May 21 - Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels - Las Vegas, NV w/ Maoli
May 24 - Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA w/ Maoli
May 26 - California Roots Festival - Monterey, CA
May 28 - The Republik - Honolulu, HI
Oct 5 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 12 - 02 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
Australian tour in April 2023 to be announced
More info here

Notes to Editor
L.A.B
Band Members
Ara Adams-Tamatea - Bass
Miharo Gregory - Keys, Vocals
Brad Kora - Drums, Vocals
Stu Kora - Guitar, Keys, Vocals
Joel Shadbolt - Guitar, Vocals

Socials
https://facebook.com/LABmusicNZ
https://instagram.com/lab_music
https://tiktok.com/@lab_music

Credits
L.A.B - Take It Away
Written by Brad Kora, Stuart Kora, Joel Shadbolt, Ara Adams-Tamatea, Miharo Gregory
Published by Loop Publishing / Kobalt Music
C & P Loop Recordings Aotearoa 2022
ISRC: NZLP02200840

