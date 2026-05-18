SIX60 Brings Stadium Milestone Momentum and ‘We Made It’ to Europe

Tickets via SIX60 website SIX60 play sold out once in a life time show Whatever you call it, it sounds like home. SIX60 turns linguistic critique into a global celebration of Whānau and grassroots connection SIX60's music proves indigenous Māori heritage and modern global identity can coexist seamlessly to reflect a universal sense of belonging

Following a landmark sold-out performance at One New Zealand Stadium, New Zealand’s highest-selling live band SIX60 heads to Europe on Tour.

Can’t wait to bring that energy to Europe. Tickets on sale 10am BST today. Let’s go 🔥” — SIX60

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a landmark sold-out performance at One New Zealand Stadium, New Zealand’s highest-selling live band SIX60 heads to Europe on the Right Here Right Now Tour.

On Saturday 16 May the band headlined the very first major concert at Christchurch’s One New Zealand Stadium, drawing around 37,000 fans for the historic “Once in a Lifetime” show. Co-headlining with Synthony and supported by an all-Kiwi line-up, the night further cemented SIX60’s status as one of New Zealand’s most enduring and successful live acts.

The band’s current album Right Here Right Now (Massive Entertainment) continues to resonate with audiences. A standout track from the record, “We Made It”, showcases the group’s signature roots-driven soul and reggae-pop sound and reflective songwriting, making it ideal for radio, TV and podcast features.

As SIX60’s press and promotion partner for the European market, Dvibes is coordinating media opportunities across the UK, Germany, Spain, Ireland and beyond ahead of the band’s biggest European run to date, including a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Selected European dates:

Thursday, 16 July 2026 – Luxor, Cologne, DE

Saturday, 18 July 2026 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

Tuesday, 21 July 2026 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona, SP

Friday, 24 July 2026 Òran Mór, Glasgow, Scotland

Wednesday, 7 October 2026 - Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Friday, 9 October 2026 - The Academy, Dublin, IE

Sunday, 11 October 2026 - Electric Bristol, Bristol, UK

Monday, 12 October 2026 - Academy 2, Manchester, UK

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 - La Bellevilloise, Paris, FR

Friday, 16 October 2026 - Komplex Klub, Zurich, CH

Sunday, 18 October 2026 – Futurum, Prague, CZ

Tickets: https://six60.co.nz/pages/upcoming-gigs

Media and radio professionals interested in interviews, sessions, features or promotional support are invited to get in touch.

About Dvibes

Dvibes is the European press and promotion partner for SIX60, specialising in structured, culturally informed campaigns for artists in reggae and allied genres.

Contact Press & Media Enquiries

Sarah Dvibes Ltd e: info@dvibes.uk t: +44 7943 091 858

We Made It

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