SIX60 Brings Stadium Milestone Momentum and ‘We Made It’ to Europe

SIX60 EU Tour Dates 2026

Tickets via SIX60 website

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SIX60 play sold out once in a life time show

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SIX60's music proves indigenous Māori heritage and modern global identity can coexist seamlessly to reflect a universal sense of belonging

Following a landmark sold-out performance at One New Zealand Stadium, New Zealand’s highest-selling live band SIX60 heads to Europe on Tour.

Can’t wait to bring that energy to Europe. Tickets on sale 10am BST today. Let’s go 🔥”
— SIX60

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a landmark sold-out performance at One New Zealand Stadium, New Zealand’s highest-selling live band SIX60 heads to Europe on the Right Here Right Now Tour.

On Saturday 16 May the band headlined the very first major concert at Christchurch’s One New Zealand Stadium, drawing around 37,000 fans for the historic “Once in a Lifetime” show. Co-headlining with Synthony and supported by an all-Kiwi line-up, the night further cemented SIX60’s status as one of New Zealand’s most enduring and successful live acts.

The band’s current album Right Here Right Now (Massive Entertainment) continues to resonate with audiences. A standout track from the record, “We Made It”, showcases the group’s signature roots-driven soul and reggae-pop sound and reflective songwriting, making it ideal for radio, TV and podcast features.

As SIX60’s press and promotion partner for the European market, Dvibes is coordinating media opportunities across the UK, Germany, Spain, Ireland and beyond ahead of the band’s biggest European run to date, including a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Selected European dates:
Thursday, 16 July 2026 – Luxor, Cologne, DE
Saturday, 18 July 2026 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL
Tuesday, 21 July 2026 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona, SP
Friday, 24 July 2026 Òran Mór, Glasgow, Scotland
Wednesday, 7 October 2026 - Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
Friday, 9 October 2026 - The Academy, Dublin, IE
Sunday, 11 October 2026 - Electric Bristol, Bristol, UK
Monday, 12 October 2026 - Academy 2, Manchester, UK
Wednesday, 14 October 2026 - La Bellevilloise, Paris, FR
Friday, 16 October 2026 - Komplex Klub, Zurich, CH
Sunday, 18 October 2026 – Futurum, Prague, CZ
Tickets: https://six60.co.nz/pages/upcoming-gigs

Media and radio professionals interested in interviews, sessions, features or promotional support are invited to get in touch.

About Dvibes
Dvibes is the European press and promotion partner for SIX60, specialising in structured, culturally informed campaigns for artists in reggae and allied genres.

Contact Press & Media Enquiries
Sarah Dvibes Ltd e: info@dvibes.uk t: +44 7943 091 858

Sarah Harris
Dvibes Ltd
+44 7943 091858
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We Made It

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Sarah Harris
Dvibes Ltd
+44 7943 091858
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85 Great Portland Street
London, W1W 7LT
United Kingdom
+44 7943 091858
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DVIBES offer a comprehensive suite of marketing and promotional services to both Major and Independent labels. - Development of promotional assets - Media planning - Press relations - Digital promotion - Email marketing - Radio plugging - Promotional showcases FOR LABELS As a record label you are looking to increase streams and raise the profile of your artist or project. You need reliable promotional partners. It is often difficult to reach the target audience quickly and cost effectively. DVIBES services connect you with your target audience quickly and provide SMART reporting. When your job is done well you increase revenue as well as artist awareness and reach. FOR INDEPENDENT ARTISTS As a rising independent artist you are looking to raise your profile, grow your streams and build a solid fanbase. You need reliable promotional partners. Without the right promotional materials, industry experience and inside knowledge it is often difficult to reach your audience. DVIBES will audit your current skills and promotional assets before building a plan of action to present you to the relevant tastemakers. When you present yourself to the right people in the right way, your reputation and your revenue grow. Together we will build your profile and your music business.

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